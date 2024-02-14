The GRU shows the destruction of the Russian ship Caesar Kunikov

Ukrainian intelligence has published a video of the destruction of the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov of the Russian Black Sea Fleet using Magura V5 attack drones, UNN reports.

"On February 14, 2024, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed a large landing ship Caesar Kunikov of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of Russia. The successful mission was carried out by the special forces of the "Group 13" of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is reported that the special operation was made possible with the support of the United24 platform.

"The enemy ship was attacked by Magura V5 attack drones off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea near the city of Alupka. As a result, the Kunikov Caesar received critical holes in its port side and began to sink. It is symbolic that the Russian officer after whom the ship was named was killed exactly 81 years ago," the DIU said.

The GUR also noted that the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov of Project 775 is one of the newest Russian vessels. It could accommodate 87 crew members on board. It was used by terrorist Moscow during the wars against Georgia, Syria and Ukraine.

"The occupiers' search and rescue operation was unsuccessful," the DIU emphasized.

Addendum

The Russian large landing ship Caesar Kunikov was destroyed in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed.

After the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov was sunk, enemy helicopters flew over the sea in Crimea . However, Russian Telegram channels claim to have allegedly found the crew that survived.