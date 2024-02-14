ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
The GRU shows the destruction of the Russian ship Caesar Kunikov

The GRU shows the destruction of the Russian ship Caesar Kunikov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26550 views

"Magura destroyed Caesar: GUR shows footage of sinking a large amphibious assault ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

Ukrainian intelligence has published a video of the destruction of the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov of the Russian Black Sea Fleet using Magura V5 attack drones, UNN reports.

"On February 14, 2024, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed a large landing ship Caesar Kunikov of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of Russia. The successful mission was carried out by the special forces of the "Group 13" of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is reported that the special operation was made possible with the support of the United24 platform.

"The enemy ship was attacked by Magura V5 attack drones off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea near the city of Alupka. As a result, the Kunikov Caesar received critical holes in its port side and began to sink. It is symbolic that the Russian officer after whom the ship was named was killed exactly 81 years ago," the DIU said.

The GUR also noted that the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov of Project 775 is one of the newest Russian vessels. It could accommodate 87 crew members on board. It was used by terrorist Moscow during the wars against Georgia, Syria and Ukraine.

"The occupiers' search and rescue operation was unsuccessful," the DIU emphasized.

Addendum

The Russian large landing ship Caesar Kunikov was destroyed in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed.

After the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov was sunk, enemy helicopters flew over the sea in Crimea . However, Russian Telegram channels claim to have allegedly found the crew that survived.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
syriaSyria
united24United24
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

