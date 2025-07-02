$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 3963 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 7032 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 16018 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 27265 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 46164 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM • 47339 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 57203 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 104762 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 74690 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 161927 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
6.7m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news
Singer Tonya Matviyenko said that she was beaten by a Bolt driverJuly 2, 12:04 AM • 28105 views
Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke outJuly 2, 01:42 AM • 22879 views
In Germany, an Iranian spy who monitored Jewish sites will be triedJuly 2, 02:11 AM • 12133 views
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM • 22363 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy03:45 AM • 22489 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 46170 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 76878 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 88312 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 105132 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 161932 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 6134 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 26575 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 90542 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 92713 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 113541 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system
Kh-101
The New York Times
Facebook

"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3753 views

Political scientist Oleh Lisny explains that the reduction of arms supplies to Ukraine by the United States may have political motives, namely avoiding escalation with Russia. According to him, this could be a dangerous sign. The White House confirmed the cessation of supplies of some types of weapons, citing low levels of its own military reserves.

"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine

Despite Washington's official explanations about the shortage of weapons, the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine may have political motives. In particular, the United States may not want to "anger Putin" and seek to avoid escalation, hoping to preserve space for diplomacy, which does not work with dictatorial regimes. Political scientist Oleg Lisny told a correspondent of UNN about this.

The Ukrainian side, in the person of the president, appealed to the president of the United States to increase the range of weapons sold to us. And even a journalist asked Trump, and he said yes, it could be. And this is a very important point, because Ukraine places a lot of hope on the United States selling us air defense systems

- Lisny explained.

According to the expert, statements that the USA is experiencing a shortage of weapons are "not entirely true, because the United States has much more weapons than one could imagine." He said that it is currently unknown which types of weapons are subject to reduction in supplies, but information about Patriot systems or missiles for them is circulating in the press.

"If this information is true, the logic of the American side is not entirely clear here. There can be two scenarios here. Either this is really preparation for the fact that there may be some aggravations in the Middle East in Israel. And the second is to "not anger" Putin, to show that the United States is not helping, that they are for everything to be resolved exclusively through diplomatic means. And this is not a very good situation for us," he added.

Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump on Patriot systems and sky defense28.06.25, 17:36 • 13597 views

Lisny emphasized that "Putin doesn't care" whether the US supplies weapons. Of course, they would prefer that this not happen, but according to the expert, this is not the moment that can strongly influence the president of the Russian Federation and incline him to settle the conflict through diplomatic means. In addition, as Lisny notes, Putin may interpret this US signal as "an opportunity to pressure Ukraine."

This looks like a continuation of infantile policy towards the Russian Federation, in my opinion, no more, no less. It doesn't make it any easier for us to understand whether they are punishing us or flirting with the Russian Federation, because they are killing us here. And if air defense systems are indeed not being transferred to us, I repeat, this is unproven information, if so, it is a short-sighted step. Because Putin, not getting results on the battlefield, will terrorize civilians to break this rear and break the support of the common Ukrainian and force him to beg for an end to the war on any terms

- the expert explained.

Lisny added that he does not believe that such a scenario will succeed, but the political scientist is sure that Putin will definitely try it. He stressed that the United States is currently "moving from power diplomacy to word diplomacy."

"And this does not work with Putin, word diplomacy does not work with any dictator," Lisny emphasized.

The expert suggested that Ukraine might try to resolve the air defense issue with the help of European allies, but only partially.

I make an assumption - the sky can be closed by means that are produced in Europe. And a step towards this is the statement of the German minister about allocating funds for air defense to the Ukrainian side. As for Patriots - everything depends on the USA. Currently, the number (Patriot – ed.) that we can even hypothetically purchase from European allies is not enough to fully close the sky, which Zelensky has been talking about since the second day of the war. "Help close the sky over Ukraine." We see that for now either we are big or our friends are indecisive

- Lisny concluded.

Germany will continue to engage in efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense - Foreign Minister30.06.25, 13:59 • 1528 views

Recall 

The White House confirmed that the United States is ceasing to supply certain types of weapons to Ukraine due to the low level of its own military reserves. This decision, as explained at the White House, is linked to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
World Bank
World Health Organization
White House
NATO
United Nations
MIM-104 Patriot
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9