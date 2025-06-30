Germany will continue to engage in efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense - Foreign Minister

Germany will continue to be involved in strengthening Ukraine's air defense. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

The German minister commented on whether Germany's initiative to strengthen Ukraine's air defense would remain relevant this year.

"Of course, we will continue to be involved in this area. As we have already discussed, it recently became clear that Russia has intensified its air attacks in such a way that it poses a particular challenge for Ukraine, and that is why we need even more defense systems capable of protecting Ukraine at a certain frequency and at any altitude. We will use all possible means," said Wadephul.

He noted that the German industry is trying to increase its capacity.

"We will also discuss this again with our European partners, and Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and I are jointly working to check with our European partners whether all the systems you have available are really needed now, or whether some of them are still needed," Wadephul said.

Addition

Sybiha stated that since the beginning of this year, there have been only two days when Russia did not launch missile or drone attacks against Ukraine. Our state needs to strengthen its air defense system to counter enemy terror.

As reported, Germany will participate in financing long-range weapons and provide 9 billion euros to support Ukraine.