Germany will continue to engage in efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense - Foreign Minister

Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 8744 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 22817 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
06:31 AM • 52928 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 78168 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 107378 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 99431 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 244947 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 190925 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 95666 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104698 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding06:34 AM • 23179 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul07:05 AM • 28917 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 32904 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in Zaporizhzhia07:21 AM • 20042 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 8687 views
Publications
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation06:31 AM • 52928 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 244947 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 265350 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 251876 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 310319 views
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
David Lammy
Hakan Fidan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Hungary
Iran
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 8928 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 33148 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 72486 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 84481 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 190925 views
Shahed-136
Financial Times
IRIS-T
Eurofighter Typhoon
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Germany will continue to engage in efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense - Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 660 views

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed Germany's continued participation in strengthening Ukraine's air defense. Germany will also provide 9 billion euros and finance long-range weapons.

Germany will continue to engage in efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense - Foreign Minister

Germany will continue to be involved in strengthening Ukraine's air defense. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

The German minister commented on whether Germany's initiative to strengthen Ukraine's air defense would remain relevant this year.

"Of course, we will continue to be involved in this area. As we have already discussed, it recently became clear that Russia has intensified its air attacks in such a way that it poses a particular challenge for Ukraine, and that is why we need even more defense systems capable of protecting Ukraine at a certain frequency and at any altitude. We will use all possible means," said Wadephul.

He noted that the German industry is trying to increase its capacity.

"We will also discuss this again with our European partners, and Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and I are jointly working to check with our European partners whether all the systems you have available are really needed now, or whether some of them are still needed," Wadephul said.

Addition

Sybiha stated that since the beginning of this year, there have been only two days when Russia did not launch missile or drone attacks against Ukraine. Our state needs to strengthen its air defense system to counter enemy terror.

As reported, Germany will participate in financing long-range weapons and provide 9 billion euros to support Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Boris Pistorius
Germany
Ukraine
