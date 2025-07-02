Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims

Among those injured and hospitalized in Vinnytsia region due to food poisoning, 9 are children, writes UNN.

In Vinnytsia region, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of people's poisoning in the city of Kalynivka. Currently, 25 people have been hospitalized, including 9 children.

The source of the poisoning was likely shawarma sold at a fast food outlet near the local bus station.

All victims were hospitalized with a diagnosis of "foodborne toxic infection," meaning they consumed products contaminated with bacteria.

Currently, the work of the establishment where the food was prepared has been suspended. The police also reported that the victims are being provided with medical care.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances and causes of the poisoning. Specialists are conducting sanitary-epidemiological, laboratory examinations and analyses.

A proceeding has been opened under Part 1 of Art. 325 (Violation of sanitary rules and norms regarding the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisonings) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.