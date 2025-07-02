Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 58 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 3656 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 12001 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 21545 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 28647 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41874 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 71637 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 39990 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45901 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88780 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
7.3m/s
34%
749mm
Popular news
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 19232 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya MatvienkoJuly 2, 07:17 AM • 15679 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 50808 views
Kellogg dismissed accusations of "promising" Lukashenka about strikes on Russian territory10:07 AM • 10302 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 8609 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 58 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 3240 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 8789 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88780 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 110708 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season12:56 PM • 3704 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 50921 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 40007 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 102995 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 103726 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Mi-24
Time (magazine)

Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1994 views

Ukraine has a significant fleet of Soviet aircraft that needs repair and modernization, but current legislation requires approval from the manufacturer, most of which are Russian enterprises. The State Aviation Service of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of State Aviation of Ukraine must solve this problem by choosing one of three courses of action.

Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem

Ukraine faces a legal and technical dilemma: a significant portion of Soviet-era aviation equipment, which still performs combat missions, requires modernization and repair, but current legislation requires approval from the manufacturer – mostly Russian. In the context of severed contacts with the aggressor country, the question of the legality of maintenance arises, and the further fate of an entire fleet of aircraft depends on the decisions of the relevant authorities, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine inherited a significant amount of Soviet-made aviation equipment, which is still used in the armed forces, the National Guard, rescue structures, and also for fulfilling contracts with international partners, including the UN.

Given the wear and tear and long service life, this equipment requires constant repair, modernization, and technical support. However, current aviation legislation stipulates that all such work must be agreed upon with the aircraft manufacturer or based on valid technical documentation.

And here a serious legal dilemma arises: most manufacturers of Soviet aircraft are Russian enterprises, with which all contacts were severed after the start of armed aggression and full-scale invasion. This raised the question of the legality and technical feasibility of servicing Ukrainian Soviet-made aircraft.

The problem is also that Ukraine cannot simply take and immediately abandon all Soviet aviation equipment. As Colonel Pavlo Bardakov, commander of the Army Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, previously explained, our army will continue to use Mi-8 helicopters and other Soviet machines. Even with the supply of new Western aircraft, such as F-16 or Mirage, Soviet equipment remains an important part of the aviation forces, as the number of combat missions does not decrease. According to Bardakov, Ukraine is currently working in two directions: learning to work with new models and at the same time repairing, modernizing, and replacing parts in the machines that are already available.

Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine17.06.25, 18:35 • 217743 views

In such a situation, the State Aviation Service of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of State Aviation of Ukraine should play a leading role. According to the Air Code of Ukraine, in the absence of the possibility to agree with the aircraft manufacturer on changes regarding its modernization and maintenance, three options for action are provided:

  • the first option provides for the complete cessation of the use and maintenance of such aircraft;
    • in the second – the state takes responsibility and independently grants permission to companies to carry out technical maintenance;
      • the third option provides for the designation of one organization that will be granted the exclusive right to perform all relevant work.

        Considering the steps in more detail, we understand that the first scenario will lead to the complete cessation of the use and maintenance of such aircraft. This means that all equipment that was previously in operation is automatically withdrawn from use. For Ukraine, this is a critical risk, as a significant part of the air fleet consists of Soviet models that perform important combat missions.

        In the second option, the state, represented by the SASU, takes responsibility and independently grants permission to companies to carry out technical maintenance. This seems to be the most flexible and optimal approach, as it allows maintaining the equipment in working condition, avoiding dependence on the manufacturer, and ensuring state control over the processes.

        The third option involves designating one responsible organization that will be granted the exclusive right to perform all maintenance and modernization work. This approach carries the risk of market monopolization: other companies may lose access to work, even if they have experience and resources, which will affect both the quality of service and competition in the industry.

        Currently, the situation remains uncertain. The editorial board of UNN appealed to representatives of the SASU and GADAU with a request to comment on the situation and tell about further steps to resolve this systemic problem.

        Recall

        Experts note that most of the Ukrainian aircraft fleet, especially military, in the process of maintenance and repair requires specific components, access to which is often limited or completely lost.

        Despite the fact that such parts are already difficult to find, enterprises face additional legal barriers and formal blocking of supplies by regulatory bodies. This refers, in particular, to spare parts of Soviet or Russian production from the 90s, which have been stored in warehouses in EU countries for decades. At the same time, military needs remain urgent and require prompt solutions to ensure the state's defense capability.

        Representatives of the aviation industry emphasize: without clear steps from the state and legislative permission to import old components from third countries, Ukraine risks losing not only aviation infrastructure but also specialists who ensure the functioning of both civil and military aviation.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Lilia Podolyak

        TechnologiesPublications
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9