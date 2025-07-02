The Armed Forces of Ukraine deter Russian attempts to cross the border between Donetsk and Dnipro regions
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian troops continue to deter Russian invaders. The enemy is trying to cross the administrative border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
