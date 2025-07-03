$41.820.04
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
06:14 PM
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Powerful explosion in occupied Khartsyzk, fire started: ammunition depot detonates (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 860 views

A powerful explosion occurred in temporarily occupied Khartsyzk, Donetsk region, on July 2, causing a fire. Local media and the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council confirmed the strike on an ammunition depot.

Powerful explosion in occupied Khartsyzk, fire started: ammunition depot detonates (video)

On the evening of July 2, a powerful explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Khartsyzk, Donetsk region, followed by a fire. Local media reported a strike on an ammunition depot. This was reported by UNN with reference to local media, and the Telegram channel of the Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

"A strike on an ammunition depot in occupied Khartsyzk, Donetsk region, provoked a strong explosion," local media reported.

It is noted that a fire broke out at the site, and secondary detonations are continuing.

Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, confirmed these explosions, publishing a corresponding video with a post on his Telegram channel.

It should be recalled that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the destruction of railway tracks in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region on June 26, 2025, which paralyzed logistics for a week. After restoration on July 1, 2025, the enemy locomotive was again put out of action, blocking a key logistics branch of the occupiers.

Defense Forces hit Kupol and Saratovorgsintez plants in Russia: General Staff reveals details

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Tesla
