Defense Forces hit Kupol and Saratovorgsintez plants in Russia: General Staff reveals details

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM • 23806 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 63663 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 56541 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 124808 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 71977 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 66203 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 168696 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 129946 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 60374 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116326 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
64%
749mm
Popular news
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 80296 views
It Was Not a Su-27: The Real Model of the Plane that Crashed Near Nizhny Novgorod Has Been NamedJuly 1, 01:27 PM • 20067 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 79229 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 61255 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts03:27 PM • 48837 views
Publications
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts03:27 PM • 48889 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 61303 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 79271 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 124808 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 168696 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K03:11 PM • 14467 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 80334 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 84038 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 105124 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 132868 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Defense Forces hit Kupol and Saratovorgsintez plants in Russia: General Staff reveals details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 267 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the military facility "Kupol" in Udmurtia, which produces SAMs. The Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in the Saratov region was also targeted.

Defense Forces hit Kupol and Saratovorgsintez plants in Russia: General Staff reveals details

The Defense Forces struck an object of the military-industrial complex of the Russian occupiers, as well as the oil refinery of JSC "Saratovorgsintez" in the Saratov region, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

... on July 1, units of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant "Kupol", located in the Udmurt Republic of the Russian Federation.

- the report says.

The General Staff noted that the Kupol plant, an object of the Russian military-industrial complex, specializes in the production of short-range anti-aircraft missile systems.

Direct hits to building №1 on site №1 have been confirmed. A fire was recorded. The results of the damage are being clarified.

Additionally

In addition, today, units of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the territory of the Saratovorgsintez JSC oil refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

The capacities of this refinery are used by the occupiers to provide fuel and lubricants to the Russian military units involved in the armed aggression against Ukraine.

Hits to the object's territory have been confirmed - in particular, technological units were damaged. A fire broke out. The results of the damage are being clarified.

- the General Staff summarized.

General Staff confirmed strike on command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces01.07.25, 20:24 • 1058 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9