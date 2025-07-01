Defense Forces hit Kupol and Saratovorgsintez plants in Russia: General Staff reveals details

The Defense Forces struck an object of the military-industrial complex of the Russian occupiers, as well as the oil refinery of JSC "Saratovorgsintez" in the Saratov region, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

... on July 1, units of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant "Kupol", located in the Udmurt Republic of the Russian Federation. - the report says.

The General Staff noted that the Kupol plant, an object of the Russian military-industrial complex, specializes in the production of short-range anti-aircraft missile systems.

Direct hits to building №1 on site №1 have been confirmed. A fire was recorded. The results of the damage are being clarified.

Additionally

In addition, today, units of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the territory of the Saratovorgsintez JSC oil refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

The capacities of this refinery are used by the occupiers to provide fuel and lubricants to the Russian military units involved in the armed aggression against Ukraine.

Hits to the object's territory have been confirmed - in particular, technological units were damaged. A fire broke out. The results of the damage are being clarified. - the General Staff summarized.

General Staff confirmed strike on command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces