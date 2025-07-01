$41.780.14
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff confirmed strike on command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 417 views

On June 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit the command post of the Russian 8th Combined Arms Army in temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast. This strike complicates the enemy's ability to plan and conduct operations in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions.

General Staff confirmed strike on command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces

The General Staff stated that the Defense Forces successfully struck the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, UNN reports.

On June 30, the Defense Forces successfully struck the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. The enemy's losses are currently being clarified.

- the report says.

In addition

According to the General Staff, this high-precision strike significantly complicates the enemy's ability to plan and conduct operations in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions.

“Too much fat”: NSDC reacted to strikes on Donetsk30.06.25, 22:50 • 9722 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to consistently destroy the control and communication system of the aggressor country's armed forces. Ukraine continues the fight until all Russian troops are withdrawn from the territory of our state and a just and lasting peace is established.

- summarized the General Staff.

Explosions in occupied Donetsk: Russian media claim about a possible Storm Shadow attack30.06.25, 22:24 • 1059 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
