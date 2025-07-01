General Staff confirmed strike on command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces

The General Staff stated that the Defense Forces successfully struck the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, UNN reports.

On June 30, the Defense Forces successfully struck the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. The enemy's losses are currently being clarified. - the report says.

According to the General Staff, this high-precision strike significantly complicates the enemy's ability to plan and conduct operations in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to consistently destroy the control and communication system of the aggressor country's armed forces. Ukraine continues the fight until all Russian troops are withdrawn from the territory of our state and a just and lasting peace is established. - summarized the General Staff.

