20 enemy FPV drones in two minutes: the General Staff showed rare footage of battles in Pokrovsk

The 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the Air Assault Forces published a video of battles in Pokrovsk. The footage shows a massive attack by Russian FPV drones on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Russian troops continue their intense pressure on our defense in Pokrovsk. To achieve their goal, the enemy uses all available arsenal. In particular, massive FPV drone attacks on a single target, trying to "burn out" everything alive. - reported in the post.

During one of the battles, soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade, moving through the private sector of the city, came under a swarm of enemy FPV drone attacks. Within two minutes, almost 20 attack UAVs were launched at the paratroopers with minimal intervals: on average, one drone every three seconds.

Despite the intense attacks, the brigade's personnel suffered no losses, and after the shelling ended, the group continued to perform its combat mission.

The video shows first-person footage demonstrating the conditions in which the defenders of Pokrovsk daily restrain the enemy's advance. 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine - the post says.

Recall

On December 20, 235 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched 70 air strikes, dropping 166 guided bombs, and carried out 3609 shellings.