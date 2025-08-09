$41.460.00
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
August 8, 10:42 PM • 67015 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 52833 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 158369 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 155009 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 82338 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 133968 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 74598 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 53606 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38372 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9962 views

President Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier

After the announcement of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that "we are ready, together with President Trump, together with all partners, to work for a real and, most importantly, lasting peace," and that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine," "Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier," while also indicating that "Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace," writes UNN.

Details

"President Trump announced the preparation of his meeting with Putin in Alaska. Very far from this war, which continues on our land, against our people, and which cannot be ended without us, without Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video address released on Saturday morning.

The President pointed out that "Putin did not believe in our people and therefore made this hopeless decision to try to take Ukraine." "This was his main mistake – not to take Ukrainians into account. I believe in our people. Ukrainians are strong. Ukrainians defend what is theirs. Many in the world have sided with Ukraine during the war. Even those who are with Russia know that it is committing evil. Of course, we will not give Russia awards for what it has done," Zelensky emphasized.

"The Ukrainian people deserve peace. But all partners must understand what a dignified peace is. This war must end, and Russia must end it. Russia started it and is dragging it out, not listening to any deadlines, and this is the problem, not something else," the President said.

The answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will and cannot deviate from this. Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier

- Zelensky emphasized.

Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace. Any decisions that are against us, any decisions that are without Ukraine, are simultaneously decisions against peace. They will give nothing. These are dead solutions. They will never work. And we all need a real, living peace that people will respect

- the President said.

We are ready, together with President Trump, together with all our partners, to work for a real and, most importantly, lasting peace – a peace that will not collapse due to Moscow's desires

- Zelensky emphasized.

At the same time, the President expressed gratitude to "all our people for being together." "Ukraine exists. Thank you to all our soldiers for preserving our independence. Stand strong. This is our land, we are Ukraine," Zelensky concluded.

Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine