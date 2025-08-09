Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier

After the announcement of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that "we are ready, together with President Trump, together with all partners, to work for a real and, most importantly, lasting peace," and that "the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine," "Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier," while also indicating that "Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace," writes UNN.

Details

"President Trump announced the preparation of his meeting with Putin in Alaska. Very far from this war, which continues on our land, against our people, and which cannot be ended without us, without Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video address released on Saturday morning.

The President pointed out that "Putin did not believe in our people and therefore made this hopeless decision to try to take Ukraine." "This was his main mistake – not to take Ukrainians into account. I believe in our people. Ukrainians are strong. Ukrainians defend what is theirs. Many in the world have sided with Ukraine during the war. Even those who are with Russia know that it is committing evil. Of course, we will not give Russia awards for what it has done," Zelensky emphasized.

"The Ukrainian people deserve peace. But all partners must understand what a dignified peace is. This war must end, and Russia must end it. Russia started it and is dragging it out, not listening to any deadlines, and this is the problem, not something else," the President said.

The answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will and cannot deviate from this. Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier - Zelensky emphasized.

Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace. Any decisions that are against us, any decisions that are without Ukraine, are simultaneously decisions against peace. They will give nothing. These are dead solutions. They will never work. And we all need a real, living peace that people will respect - the President said.

We are ready, together with President Trump, together with all our partners, to work for a real and, most importantly, lasting peace – a peace that will not collapse due to Moscow's desires - Zelensky emphasized.

At the same time, the President expressed gratitude to "all our people for being together." "Ukraine exists. Thank you to all our soldiers for preserving our independence. Stand strong. This is our land, we are Ukraine," Zelensky concluded.

