Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - Markarova

During future negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump will act "from a position of strength." This conviction was expressed by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova in an interview with CBS News, UNN reports.

Details

She reminded that it was Putin who started the war in 2014, continued with a full-scale invasion in 2022, "and it is the citizens of Ukraine, Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian defenders on the front lines, Ukrainian children who suffer every day."

So yes, we want Putin to stop, and we really hope that this pressure from President Trump, the sanctions packages that are on the table, and the secondary sanctions that have already been imposed against those who help Russia, will convince President Putin that it is time to finally stop his aggression - said the diplomat.

According to her, the front line in eastern and southern Ukraine is the front line between evil and good.

"The question is where it will pass. On our territory? Will it be on our borders? Will it be in Europe and everywhere that affects Europe, the US, and other countries. So, you know, we just need to – it's not just about land. It's about principles and values. And judging by recent decisions, ... I am confident that the US will act from a position of strength, peace through strength, and this will allow us to find a solution together to stop Russia's aggression," Markarova summarized.

Recall

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war will involve an exchange of territories.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians' desire to dispose of Ukrainian territories will remain just desires, "as long as Ukrainians stand side by side, help the army, help the state."