August 10, 08:18 AM • 21967 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 76913 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 151519 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 115502 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 286796 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 160583 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 347112 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 314329 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107806 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 150391 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - Markarova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2258 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, is convinced that Trump will act from a position of strength during negotiations with Putin. She is confident that US pressure, the sanctions packages on the table, and secondary sanctions will convince Putin that it is time to "finally stop his aggression."

Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - Markarova

During future negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump will act "from a position of strength." This conviction was expressed by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova in an interview with CBS News, UNN reports.

Details

She reminded that it was Putin who started the war in 2014, continued with a full-scale invasion in 2022, "and it is the citizens of Ukraine, Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian defenders on the front lines, Ukrainian children who suffer every day."

So yes, we want Putin to stop, and we really hope that this pressure from President Trump, the sanctions packages that are on the table, and the secondary sanctions that have already been imposed against those who help Russia, will convince President Putin that it is time to finally stop his aggression

- said the diplomat.

According to her, the front line in eastern and southern Ukraine is the front line between evil and good.

"The question is where it will pass. On our territory? Will it be on our borders? Will it be in Europe and everywhere that affects Europe, the US, and other countries. So, you know, we just need to – it's not just about land. It's about principles and values. And judging by recent decisions, ... I am confident that the US will act from a position of strength, peace through strength, and this will allow us to find a solution together to stop Russia's aggression," Markarova summarized.

Recall

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war will involve an exchange of territories.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians' desire to dispose of Ukrainian territories will remain just desires, "as long as Ukrainians stand side by side, help the army, help the state."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Oksana Markarova
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine