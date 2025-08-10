Powerful earthquake shakes Turkey: buildings damaged, aftershocks continue

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in the Turkish province of Balıkesir on August 10. This was reported by CNN Türk, according to UNN.

It is noted that buildings were damaged as a result of the earthquake, and emergency services are working at the sites of destruction.

At 19:53, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred, the epicenter of which was in the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir province. The earthquake was also felt in Istanbul and Izmir