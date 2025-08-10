Powerful earthquake shakes Turkey: buildings damaged, aftershocks continue
Kyiv • UNN
On August 10, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in the Turkish province of Balıkesir. Buildings were damaged, and aftershocks continue in the region.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in the Turkish province of Balıkesir on August 10. This was reported by CNN Türk, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that buildings were damaged as a result of the earthquake, and emergency services are working at the sites of destruction.
At 19:53, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred, the epicenter of which was in the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir province. The earthquake was also felt in Istanbul and Izmir
It is indicated that aftershocks continue after the earthquake. Already at 20:15, a repeated earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred in the same area.
The authorities strongly asked citizens not to enter damaged buildings.
Recall
On August 5, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred in Iran, the epicenter of which was 125 kilometers southeast of the city of Bam.
