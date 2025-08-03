$41.710.00
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Publications
Exclusives
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
August 1, 02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
August 1, 11:54 AM
Earthquake strikes New York: people felt tremors in several areas of the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

On Saturday evening, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in the USA, felt in New York and New Jersey. The tremors lasted up to 10 seconds, and there is no information about casualties.

Earthquake strikes New York: people felt tremors in several areas of the city

An earthquake occurred in the United States of America on Saturday evening, felt in several areas of New York and New Jersey. This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News, CBS News and New York Post.

Details

According to the US Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers in the area of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey.

The tremors occurred at 10:18 PM local time on August 2.

It is noted that this city is located 21 kilometers from Manhattan, and the tremors themselves were felt in some areas of its northern part, as well as in the Bronx. In some areas of New Jersey, the tremors lasted up to 10 seconds, particularly in Nutley. There were no reports of casualties or damage to American services.

Recall

It should be recalled that on the morning of July 30, the most powerful earthquake since 1952 (specifically for this region) occurred on the Kamchatka Peninsula (Russia). Within 10 minutes, five earthquakes were recorded, the most powerful with a magnitude of 6.0. After that, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano began to erupt.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
New Jersey
New York (state)
Manhattan
United States