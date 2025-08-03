Earthquake strikes New York: people felt tremors in several areas of the city

An earthquake occurred in the United States of America on Saturday evening, felt in several areas of New York and New Jersey. This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News, CBS News and New York Post.

Details

According to the US Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers in the area of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey.

The tremors occurred at 10:18 PM local time on August 2.

It is noted that this city is located 21 kilometers from Manhattan, and the tremors themselves were felt in some areas of its northern part, as well as in the Bronx. In some areas of New Jersey, the tremors lasted up to 10 seconds, particularly in Nutley. There were no reports of casualties or damage to American services.

Recall

It should be recalled that on the morning of July 30, the most powerful earthquake since 1952 (specifically for this region) occurred on the Kamchatka Peninsula (Russia). Within 10 minutes, five earthquakes were recorded, the most powerful with a magnitude of 6.0. After that, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano began to erupt.