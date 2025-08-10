$41.460.00
Airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of victims has increased again, emergency rescue operations completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Emergency rescue operations in Zaporizhzhia after the enemy airstrike have been completed. 20 people were injured, one was unblocked from under the rubble, and restoration work is ongoing.

As of 10:00 PM, emergency rescue operations at the site of the enemy air strike in Zaporizhzhia have been completed. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the local State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that restoration work by the city's utility services is currently ongoing.

As a result of the incident, 20 people were injured, one of whom was unblocked by rescuers from under the rubble of destroyed structures. The number of injured is being clarified. SES psychologists provided assistance to 15 citizens

- the report says.

The State Emergency Service clarified that a cynological team from the Interregional Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (Romny) was involved in the emergency search operations. Relevant emergency and utility services of the city worked at the scene. From the Main Department of the State Emergency Service, 44 rescuers and 15 units of equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences.

Recall

On Sunday, August 10, Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, a transport infrastructure facility was damaged, and there were casualties among the civilian population.

The Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) clarified that as a result of two guided aerial bombs hitting, the building of the bus station and a medical facility were partially destroyed.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia