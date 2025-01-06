ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 55907 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149262 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128436 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135980 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134630 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172183 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110851 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164885 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104501 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113972 views

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131693 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 130566 views
05:55 PM • 43094 views
06:08 PM • 100647 views
06:35 PM • 102875 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149255 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172178 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164881 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 192588 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 181777 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 130571 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 131696 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 143218 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134814 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 151976 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 141756 views

It is often said that medicines are cheaper in Europe than in Ukraine. This statement is sometimes even spread by MPs. However, if we exclude compulsory insurance in EU countries and reimbursement programs, in fact, medicines can be purchased much cheaper in Ukrainian pharmacies. UNN journalists conducted a survey to find out how Ukrainians assess the difference in drug prices between Ukraine and the EU.

The results show that many citizens are aware of the real state of affairs.

"I think they're about the same (drug prices - ed.), maybe some are cheaper, some are more expensive.

"I think it's about the same.

"I think the prices are the same, but the standard of living is different here and there.

"I know for sure that there are many more pharmacies in Ukraine, and therefore they compete more with each other, so some of them are 100% lowering their prices.

"It's more expensive in the European Union. I live in Germany, I came for a week. Medicines are much more expensive there, and if you are not insured, very simple medicines can easily reach 10 euros.

"The same.

"I don't think they are much more expensive, but they are harder to get in the EU because there are more bureaucratic processes with medicines.

However, there were also those who believed that prices in Ukraine could be higher if we take into account the ratio to wages.

"According to our salaries, it is more expensive," said one of the respondents.

"I think that prices in Ukraine are a bit more expensive than in the EU," another survey participant said.

Reality and myths

A study of drug prices conducted by journalists showedthat some drugs in Ukraine are indeed much cheaper than in the EU. For example, the well-known painkiller and antipyretic Nurofen in Ukraine can be purchased from 189.10 to 345.51 hryvnias per 24-capsule package. In Europe, it costs at least 7.39 euros or 322.10 UAH per pack of 20 capsules.

It is worth noting that most European countries have strict pricing regulations that take into account not only the interests of patients but also pharmaceutical companies. In turn, this limits competition and choice, while in Ukraine the market remains more open and accessible to different manufacturers, allowing patients to look for the best price options. Therefore, it is important to analyze specific examples and remember that the cost of drugs depends on many factors that should be taken into account when comparing prices.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealth
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

