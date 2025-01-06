The myth of cheap medicines in Europe: what do Ukrainians say? (VIDEO)

It is often said that medicines are cheaper in Europe than in Ukraine. This statement is sometimes even spread by MPs. However, if we exclude compulsory insurance in EU countries and reimbursement programs, in fact, medicines can be purchased much cheaper in Ukrainian pharmacies. UNN journalists conducted a survey to find out how Ukrainians assess the difference in drug prices between Ukraine and the EU.

The results show that many citizens are aware of the real state of affairs.

"I think they're about the same (drug prices - ed.), maybe some are cheaper, some are more expensive.

"I think it's about the same.

"I think the prices are the same, but the standard of living is different here and there.

"I know for sure that there are many more pharmacies in Ukraine, and therefore they compete more with each other, so some of them are 100% lowering their prices.

"It's more expensive in the European Union. I live in Germany, I came for a week. Medicines are much more expensive there, and if you are not insured, very simple medicines can easily reach 10 euros.

"The same.

"I don't think they are much more expensive, but they are harder to get in the EU because there are more bureaucratic processes with medicines.

However, there were also those who believed that prices in Ukraine could be higher if we take into account the ratio to wages.

"According to our salaries, it is more expensive," said one of the respondents.

"I think that prices in Ukraine are a bit more expensive than in the EU," another survey participant said.

Reality and myths

A study of drug prices conducted by journalists showedthat some drugs in Ukraine are indeed much cheaper than in the EU. For example, the well-known painkiller and antipyretic Nurofen in Ukraine can be purchased from 189.10 to 345.51 hryvnias per 24-capsule package. In Europe, it costs at least 7.39 euros or 322.10 UAH per pack of 20 capsules.

It is worth noting that most European countries have strict pricing regulations that take into account not only the interests of patients but also pharmaceutical companies. In turn, this limits competition and choice, while in Ukraine the market remains more open and accessible to different manufacturers, allowing patients to look for the best price options. Therefore, it is important to analyze specific examples and remember that the cost of drugs depends on many factors that should be taken into account when comparing prices.