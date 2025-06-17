Works are being carried out with "minutes of silence": two people have already been rescued from the destroyed entrance of the capital's building

$41.530.08
48.070.37
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 50527 views
June 17, 06:29 AM • 110444 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 107738 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 162002 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 147949 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 150283 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 126983 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106053 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 178510 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83293 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualtiesJune 17, 05:19 AM • 86076 views
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.June 17, 06:04 AM • 79187 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in NyvkyJune 17, 06:45 AM • 127691 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. 08:28 AM • 57087 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 28013 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 248199 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 273535 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 296799 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 367879 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 420902 views
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 81286 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 96084 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 157946 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 117846 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78762 views
Works are being carried out with "minutes of silence": two people have already been rescued from the destroyed entrance of the capital's building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6048 views

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Kyiv, according to preliminary data, there were from 4 to 14 people in the destroyed entrance of the building. Two people have already been rescued, search operations are ongoing.

Works are being carried out with "minutes of silence": two people have already been rescued from the destroyed entrance of the capital's building

According to preliminary information, there were from 4 to 14 people in the entrance of the capital's building that was destroyed as a result of the Russian attack, two have already been rescued. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the night strikes are a continuation of the Russian terrorist mission aimed at intimidating the population. Residential and state infrastructure is suffering, and most importantly, people are suffering.

According to preliminary information, there were from 4 to 14 people in the destroyed entrance of the building, two have already been rescued. Work is being carried out with "minutes of silence" to search for victims

- Klymenko said.

Addendum

The head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat reported that in Kyiv, a Kh-101 missile hit a residential building, which was very badly damaged.

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Kh-101
Ukrainian Air Force
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
Kyiv
