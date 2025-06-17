Works are being carried out with "minutes of silence": two people have already been rescued from the destroyed entrance of the capital's building

According to preliminary information, there were from 4 to 14 people in the entrance of the capital's building that was destroyed as a result of the Russian attack, two have already been rescued. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the night strikes are a continuation of the Russian terrorist mission aimed at intimidating the population. Residential and state infrastructure is suffering, and most importantly, people are suffering.

According to preliminary information, there were from 4 to 14 people in the destroyed entrance of the building, two have already been rescued. Work is being carried out with "minutes of silence" to search for victims - Klymenko said.

Addendum

The head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat reported that in Kyiv, a Kh-101 missile hit a residential building, which was very badly damaged.

On the night of June 17, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.