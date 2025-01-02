Less than last year: Kyiv announces the number of births on the first day of the new year

On the first day of the new year 2025, January 1, 35 children were born in Kyiv, most of them girls. This was reported to UNN by Natalia Vyshnevska, head of the press service of the KCSA Health Department.

Details

"As of January 1, 2025, 35 children were born in Kyiv, including 15 boys and 20 girls," Vyshnevska said.

Addendum

On January 1, 2024, 51 babies were born in Kyiv, with more girls than boys.

Sociologist and head of the Ptukha Institute of Demography and Social Studies Ella Libanova reportedthat Ukraine is facing a demographic crisis, but it is not only caused by the war.