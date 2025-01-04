On Budanov's birthday, the GUR attacked the Russian "regiontransservice": all servers were disabled

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out another cyber attack on the infrastructure services of the aggressor state. This time, the company "regiontransservice" - a leading service company for the maintenance of freight cars, which among other things ensures the activities of the occupation army of the Russian Federation - came under attack. This was reported to the UNN journalist by their own sources.

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, on January 4, as a result of the cyber attack, all the company's servers were destroyed, workstations were disabled and backups were deleted. In total, 78 servers and 211 workstations were affected.

"Regiontransservice" LLC provides a full range of service services at all stages of the life cycle of the car: from accepting new cars at the manufacturer's plant with their registration in the railway, performing all maintenance regulations and up to the disposal of cars. It is noted that this LLC is one of the key companies that ensures the activities of the Russian Railways, and therefore - the transportation of military cargo for the conduct of military operations against Ukraine.

