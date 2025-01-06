Shelling damages railroad in Kyiv region: what's happening with train traffic

Enemy shelling damaged the railway infrastructure in Kyiv region. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

Today, as a result of shelling, the railroad's contact network was damaged in one of the districts of Kyiv region. This situation led to temporary delays in train traffic.

The railroad teams are working quickly to repair the damage to restore the normal transportation schedule as soon as possible.

Passengers are advised to check flight delays on the official website of Ukrzaliznytsia: https://uz-vezemo.uz.gov.ua

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that air defense was operating in the Kyiv region.

