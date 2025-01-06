Shelling damages railroad in Kyiv region: what's happening with train traffic

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54142 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148644 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128103 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135667 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134430 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171813 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110793 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164593 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104484 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113965 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131306 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130141 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 40787 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100320 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102561 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148644 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171813 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164593 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192311 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181513 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130151 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131316 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143098 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134699 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151871 views
Actual
Shelling damages railroad in Kyiv region: what's happening with train traffic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124004 views

Hostile shelling damaged the railroad's contact network in Kyiv region. Ukrzaliznytsia is working to repair the damage, and train traffic is temporarily delayed.

Enemy shelling damaged the railway infrastructure in Kyiv region. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

Today, as a result of shelling, the railroad's contact network was damaged in one of the districts of Kyiv region. This situation led to temporary delays in train traffic. 

The railroad teams are working quickly to repair the damage to restore the normal transportation schedule as soon as possible. 

Passengers are advised to check flight delays on the official website of Ukrzaliznytsia: https://uz-vezemo.uz.gov.ua  

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that air defense was operating in the Kyiv region.

Movement of enemy drones spotted in Kyiv region - air defense is working05.01.25, 23:58 • 25775 views

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyivKyiv region
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
kyivKyiv

