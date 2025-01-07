In December, Russia suffered the largest losses in the war against Ukraine in the whole of 2024 - British intelligence

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 46618 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146436 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126806 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134470 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133769 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170604 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110568 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163700 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130026 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128721 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 32979 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 94994 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101489 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146429 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170601 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163699 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191459 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180692 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128721 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130026 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142717 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134354 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151554 views
In December, Russia suffered the largest losses in the war against Ukraine in the whole of 2024 - British intelligence

In December, Russia suffered the largest losses in the war against Ukraine in the whole of 2024 - British intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 168686 views

In December 2024, the Russian Federation lost a record 48,670 soldiers, with an average daily loss of 1,570 people. On December 19, a new record was set - 2200 losses per day.

In 2024, Russian troops lost almost 430,000 soldiers, and the month of the highest losses was December, when Russia lost 1,500 soldiers each. On December 19, 2024, a new war record was set - 2200 losses in one day. This is stated in the UK intelligence report, UNN reports.

Details

According to British intelligence, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in 2024, Russia lost 429,660 soldiers (killed and wounded) in the war against Ukraine, which is significantly more than the 252,940 losses in 2023.

December 2024 was perhaps the most expensive month of the war for Russia, with a total loss of 48,670 people, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. In November 2024, 45,680 Russian casualties were recorded. December was the sixth consecutive month in which Russian troops suffered an increase in monthly total losses. The average daily losses of Russians reached a new monthly maximum of the war in December 2024,

- the report says.

It is noted that the average daily losses amounted to 1,570 soldiers, the fifth month in a row that Russian troops suffered new high average daily losses.

On December 19, 2024, a new war record was set - 2200 casualties in one day. It is likely that in January 2025, Russia will continue to suffer high losses as a result of continued infantry attacks on several fronts

- the intelligence adds.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published updated statistics on the losses of the Russian invaders as of January 7, 2025. The enemy lost 1,970 servicemen over the course of the day, bringing the total losses to 800,010.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising