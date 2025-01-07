In December, Russia suffered the largest losses in the war against Ukraine in the whole of 2024 - British intelligence

In 2024, Russian troops lost almost 430,000 soldiers, and the month of the highest losses was December, when Russia lost 1,500 soldiers each. On December 19, 2024, a new war record was set - 2200 losses in one day. This is stated in the UK intelligence report, UNN reports.

According to British intelligence, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in 2024, Russia lost 429,660 soldiers (killed and wounded) in the war against Ukraine, which is significantly more than the 252,940 losses in 2023.

December 2024 was perhaps the most expensive month of the war for Russia, with a total loss of 48,670 people, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. In November 2024, 45,680 Russian casualties were recorded. December was the sixth consecutive month in which Russian troops suffered an increase in monthly total losses. The average daily losses of Russians reached a new monthly maximum of the war in December 2024, - the report says.

It is noted that the average daily losses amounted to 1,570 soldiers, the fifth month in a row that Russian troops suffered new high average daily losses.

On December 19, 2024, a new war record was set - 2200 casualties in one day. It is likely that in January 2025, Russia will continue to suffer high losses as a result of continued infantry attacks on several fronts - the intelligence adds.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published updated statistics on the losses of the Russian invaders as of January 7, 2025. The enemy lost 1,970 servicemen over the course of the day, bringing the total losses to 800,010.