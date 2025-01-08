ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed over 1600 occupants per day: new terrorist losses

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed over 1600 occupants per day: new terrorist losses

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released new data on the losses of Russian troops as of January 8, 2025. During the day, 1660 occupants were eliminated, 4 tanks and 16 armored personnel carriers were destroyed.

The enemy lost 1660 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the occupiers for the period from 24.02.22 to 08.01.25:

- Personnel: 801 670 (+1660).

- Tanks: 9714 (+4).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20205 (+16).

- Artillery systems: 21729 (+19).

- RSVP: 1260.

- Air defense means: 1038.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 21727 (+19).

- Cruise missiles: 3014.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 33307 (+81).

- Special equipment: 3681.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

