Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed over 1600 occupants per day: new terrorist losses
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released new data on the losses of Russian troops as of January 8, 2025. During the day, 1660 occupants were eliminated, 4 tanks and 16 armored personnel carriers were destroyed.
The enemy lost 1660 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Combat losses of the occupiers for the period from 24.02.22 to 08.01.25:
- Personnel: 801 670 (+1660).
- Tanks: 9714 (+4).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20205 (+16).
- Artillery systems: 21729 (+19).
- RSVP: 1260.
- Air defense means: 1038.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 21727 (+19).
- Cruise missiles: 3014.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 33307 (+81).
- Special equipment: 3681.
159 combat engagements in a day: where occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense - General Staff07.01.25, 22:49 • 23934 views