Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed over 1600 occupants per day: new terrorist losses

The enemy lost 1660 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the occupiers for the period from 24.02.22 to 08.01.25:

- Personnel: 801 670 (+1660).

- Tanks: 9714 (+4).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20205 (+16).

- Artillery systems: 21729 (+19).

- RSVP: 1260.

- Air defense means: 1038.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 21727 (+19).

- Cruise missiles: 3014.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 33307 (+81).

- Special equipment: 3681.

