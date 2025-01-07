159 combat engagements in a day: where occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense - General Staff

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40766 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145000 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126014 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133712 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133286 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169734 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110388 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163096 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104420 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113938 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91673 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129071 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127736 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89715 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100691 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145000 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169734 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163096 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190886 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180132 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127736 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129071 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142455 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134116 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151336 views
159 combat engagements in a day: where occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23934 views

Hostile troops conducted 159 combat engagements over the last day, with the most intense attacks in the Kurakhove sector. The highest number of assault actions was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector - 38 attempts to break through.

There were 159 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The enemy is attacking intensively in the Kurakhove direction. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks near Vovchansk and Tykhyi.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted three attacks near Topoli, Holubivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Liman sector, terrorists fired 13 times in the areas of Novosergiyivka, Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Zarichne, Terny and Ivanivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in the Northern sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked 7 times near Vasyukivka, Bondarne, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor attacked 7 times in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted 38 assault and offensive actions in the areas of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlynne, Novovasylivka, and Nadiivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, there have been 17 combat engagements near Sribne, Sloviansk, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove and Dachne.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy tried to break through 20 times near the settlements of Yantarne, Kostyantynopolske, Uspenivka, Kostyantynopil, Novosilka and Pryvilne.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one militant attack in the Gulyaypillia sector near Novosilka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the aggressor tried twice to push back in the area of Kozatsky Island without success.

There were 148 combat engagements in the frontline: Defense forces repel 41 attacks in Kursk region - General Staff04.01.25, 09:04 • 31044 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

