159 combat engagements in a day: where occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense - General Staff

There were 159 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The enemy is attacking intensively in the Kurakhove direction. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks near Vovchansk and Tykhyi.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted three attacks near Topoli, Holubivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Liman sector, terrorists fired 13 times in the areas of Novosergiyivka, Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Zarichne, Terny and Ivanivka. One firefight is still ongoing.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in the Northern sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked 7 times near Vasyukivka, Bondarne, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor attacked 7 times in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted 38 assault and offensive actions in the areas of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlynne, Novovasylivka, and Nadiivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, there have been 17 combat engagements near Sribne, Sloviansk, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove and Dachne.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy tried to break through 20 times near the settlements of Yantarne, Kostyantynopolske, Uspenivka, Kostyantynopil, Novosilka and Pryvilne.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one militant attack in the Gulyaypillia sector near Novosilka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the aggressor tried twice to push back in the area of Kozatsky Island without success.

