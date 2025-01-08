Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber split after about 3 years together - media

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber broke off their relationship at the end of 2024 after about three years together, TMZ reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have started the New Year with a new relationship status - they're both single," TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that "the couple ended their romantic relationship around the end of 2024.

However, according to the publication's sources, "there is no enmity between the former couple... the relationship simply exhausted itself after a good 3 years together.

The Elvis star and the model started dating in 2021. The couple was practically inseparable for some time, and Butler, in particular, helped Gerber move into a new home back in mid-2023. At the time, it was unclear whether they were living there together, but it still sparked engagement rumors, the publication writes.

Nevertheless, a source close to the couple reportedly later stopped talking about the couple getting married, although they were still very close.

"Unfortunately, the former lovers never took their relationship to the next level... and in recent months, Austin and Kaya have been seen more and more often apart," the publication notes.

Kaia reportedly joined her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and dad, Randy Gerber, for a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas to ring in 2025. "When her brother, Presley Gerber, brought his girlfriend, model Isabella Jones, along for the vacation, Austin was noticeably absent - surprising to many, as he usually joins them," the publication points out.

"Now we officially know why he missed the fun in the sun. On the bright side of this split... Two of Hollywood's brightest stars are back on the market!" the publication concludes.