Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber split after about 3 years together - media

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 42099 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145338 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126202 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133881 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133379 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169921 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110416 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163240 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104427 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92612 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129308 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127980 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90959 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100882 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145338 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169921 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163240 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191018 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180259 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127980 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129308 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142529 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134188 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151398 views
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber split after about 3 years together - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 92351 views

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber ended their relationship in late 2024 after about three years together. The couple broke up without a feud, and Kaia celebrated the New Year with her family in Cabo San Lucas without Butler.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber broke off their relationship at the end of 2024 after about three years together, TMZ reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have started the New Year with a new relationship status - they're both single," TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that "the couple ended their romantic relationship around the end of 2024.

However, according to the publication's sources, "there is no enmity between the former couple... the relationship simply exhausted itself after a good 3 years together.

The Elvis star and the model started dating in 2021. The couple was practically inseparable for some time, and Butler, in particular, helped Gerber move into a new home back in mid-2023. At the time, it was unclear whether they were living there together, but it still sparked engagement rumors, the publication writes.

Nevertheless, a source close to the couple reportedly later stopped talking about the couple getting married, although they were still very close.

"Unfortunately, the former lovers never took their relationship to the next level... and in recent months, Austin and Kaya have been seen more and more often apart," the publication notes.

Kaia reportedly joined her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and dad, Randy Gerber, for a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas to ring in 2025. "When her brother, Presley Gerber, brought his girlfriend, model Isabella Jones, along for the vacation, Austin was noticeably absent - surprising to many, as he usually joins them," the publication points out.

"Now we officially know why he missed the fun in the sun. On the bright side of this split... Two of Hollywood's brightest stars are back on the market!" the publication concludes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite

