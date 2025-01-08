Taylor Kitsch talks about a possible return to the “Friday Night Lights” reboot

Actor Taylor Kitsch said he has been asked to return for the relaunch of the popular Friday Night Lights series, and he is, in a sense, ready, Variety reports, according to UNN.

Details

Discussing the reboot of the popular NBC drama in one of the programs, the series' star, Kitsch, said he was "asked" to return for it. "And while he remains open to returning to the field in some capacity, don't expect him to stick around for more than an 'episode,'" the publication notes.

"I am always flattered. Never say never. But I would come on and maybe do something for an episode," said Kitsch. - "I don't want to go and do the whole thing. I'd go and have fun, but I don't want to be the lead on FNL or the reboot or anything.

Kitsch went on to discuss what role he would play if he decided to return for the reboot.

"I think if you saw me as someone else, you'd think: 'That's Riggins,'" Kitsch said. "Especially in this element, if you're in Texas or doing it the way they're going to do it. So yeah, maybe I'd play the role of the opposing team's coach or something and be on screen for eight seconds. Yeah, I would do that," he said.

Addendum

The reboot of Friday Night Lights, announced back in November, is currently in development at NBCUniversal and will be shown on Peacock.