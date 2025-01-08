ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60563 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150545 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129104 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136605 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135069 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172965 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110988 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165501 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104522 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Zelensky announces participation in Ramstein and talks on strengthening air defense

Zelensky announces participation in Ramstein and talks on strengthening air defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33662 views

The Ukrainian president will participate in a Ramstein meeting on January 9 to discuss strengthening air defense. The key issue will be the withdrawal of Russian aircraft from Ukrainian cities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on January 9 I would attend a meeting in the Ramstein format. The key for Ukraine is to continue strengthening air defense. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

"Tomorrow I will attend a meeting in the Ramstein format, and talks with partners at the level of defense ministers and military commanders are also planned. Defense Minister Umerov is already in Germany and has started his first meetings," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the key for Ukraine is to continue to strengthen its air defense, to enable Ukraine to at least drive Russian military aircraft away from Ukrainian cities and borders.

"This is realistic if our partners implement the agreements we have been talking about for a long time. I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine. Of course, we will discuss with our partners how our defense coalitions will continue to work in the 25th year. Europe has only one choice - and it is a historic choice - to become stronger, to become more independent, to rely more on itself. We have to be adults in this world and be ready to make our European contribution to global security. It will be right for everyone in Europe," the President said.

Addendum

Suspilne's sources reportedthat Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will participate in the Ramstein meeting on January 9. The participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected, but depends on security factors in Ukraine. 

Voice of America reportedthat the final arms package for Ukraine from the Joe Biden administration, to be announced on Thursday, is likely to be worth $500 million.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

