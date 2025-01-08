Zelensky announces participation in Ramstein and talks on strengthening air defense

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on January 9 I would attend a meeting in the Ramstein format. The key for Ukraine is to continue strengthening air defense. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

"Tomorrow I will attend a meeting in the Ramstein format, and talks with partners at the level of defense ministers and military commanders are also planned. Defense Minister Umerov is already in Germany and has started his first meetings," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the key for Ukraine is to continue to strengthen its air defense, to enable Ukraine to at least drive Russian military aircraft away from Ukrainian cities and borders.

"This is realistic if our partners implement the agreements we have been talking about for a long time. I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine. Of course, we will discuss with our partners how our defense coalitions will continue to work in the 25th year. Europe has only one choice - and it is a historic choice - to become stronger, to become more independent, to rely more on itself. We have to be adults in this world and be ready to make our European contribution to global security. It will be right for everyone in Europe," the President said.

Addendum

Suspilne's sources reportedthat Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will participate in the Ramstein meeting on January 9. The participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected, but depends on security factors in Ukraine.

Voice of America reportedthat the final arms package for Ukraine from the Joe Biden administration, to be announced on Thursday, is likely to be worth $500 million.