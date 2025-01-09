Volodymyr Rakov, the winner of the show “All in the Family”, died at the front

Volodymyr Rakov, the winner of the show “Strictly Come Dancing,” died at the front. He was 30 years old. This was reported by his colleague Galina Peha on her Instagram page, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, Volodymyr Rakov was killed on January 6 while performing a combat mission.

On January 6, his closest friend and colleague Volodymyr Rakov was killed while performing a combat mission - Halyna Peha wrote.

Volodymyr began his service with the start of the full-scale invasion.

He served in the ranks of the 2nd Rifle Battalion of the 24th Brigade named after King Danylo.

