Kremlin prepares new offensive in Ukraine: Bild names probable date

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 15222 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 50637 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 75908 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 96761 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 94362 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 81737 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 220235 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 216447 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 166638 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108246 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1.7m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
Defense Forces shot down 20 enemy UAVs in various parts of Ukraine, dozens of decoy drones also lostJuly 13, 07:38 AM • 10019 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 13098 views
Russia launched over 3,000 attack weapons at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyJuly 13, 09:32 AM • 8440 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 11587 views
Ukraine to be hit by heatwave: +35 and more expected in the coming weeks11:32 AM • 14350 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 220235 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 216447 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 199592 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 220642 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 249945 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 11662 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 13180 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 94363 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 66928 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 70887 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Kremlin prepares new offensive in Ukraine: Bild names probable date

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

Russia plans a new offensive in Ukraine by the end of summer, ignoring calls for peace. The occupiers intend to expand hostilities beyond the occupied territories.

Kremlin prepares new offensive in Ukraine: Bild names probable date

The Kremlin plans to launch a new offensive in Ukraine by the end of this summer. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ignores and will ignore the calls of the world community to end the war, shelling of Ukrainian cities will intensify

– the publication says.

According to one of the Russian "Z-war correspondents", the General Staff of the aggressor country's armed forces is preparing for a large-scale phase of the operation in the coming months. The Russians plan to expand combat operations beyond the territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions.

At the same time, the Kremlin wants to withdraw Russian military personnel from the border to participate in offensive actions and replace them with 30,000 trained North Korean military personnel.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing Bild, reported that Ukraine will have enough weapons supplies from allies, probably until the end of this summer - in the worst case, anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot systems may run out in a week or two.

UNN also reported that European countries found themselves between their own defense and dependence on the United States in defense matters. They plan to double military investments to develop their own defense industry.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
Kherson Oblast
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9