The Kremlin plans to launch a new offensive in Ukraine by the end of this summer. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ignores and will ignore the calls of the world community to end the war, shelling of Ukrainian cities will intensify – the publication says.

According to one of the Russian "Z-war correspondents", the General Staff of the aggressor country's armed forces is preparing for a large-scale phase of the operation in the coming months. The Russians plan to expand combat operations beyond the territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions.

At the same time, the Kremlin wants to withdraw Russian military personnel from the border to participate in offensive actions and replace them with 30,000 trained North Korean military personnel.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing Bild, reported that Ukraine will have enough weapons supplies from allies, probably until the end of this summer - in the worst case, anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot systems may run out in a week or two.

UNN also reported that European countries found themselves between their own defense and dependence on the United States in defense matters. They plan to double military investments to develop their own defense industry.