Sumy community under drone attack: infrastructure object damaged, one killed and one wounded

Russian drones attacked the Sumy community: one of the drones hit a critical infrastructure facility, part of the city was left without electricity. In addition, during the shelling near Stetskivka, a 57-year-old local resident died, his brother was wounded. Specialists are working to restore electricity supply. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

The Sumy community is under attack by enemy UAVs. Throughout the day, Russian drone activity was recorded in Sumy and on the approaches to the city. One of the UAVs hit a critical infrastructure facility. Part of the city was temporarily left without electricity. A number of important institutions were switched to backup power supply. - the post says.

It is stated that specialists are promptly working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. At the same time, around 3:40 PM, shelling occurred on the road in the territory of the Stetskivka старостат (starostat - administrative unit).

Two brothers were riding a motor-block towards the Khotyn community when they were attacked by an enemy drone. A 57-year-old man died. His brother was wounded and is receiving medical assistance. - added the Regional Military Administration.

Earlier, UNN wrote that on July 12, Russian troops launched an airstrike with guided aerial bombs on the Sumy community, as a result of which two civilians died. The strike hit one of the villages of the Velyka Chernechchyna старостат (starostat - administrative unit), causing destruction of houses.