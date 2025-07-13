Payments after childbirth and support for schoolchildren: the Cabinet of Ministers prepared new social solutions

On Monday, July 14, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will present a decision on updating payments after the birth of a baby and additional support for mothers in the first years of a child's life. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reported UNN.

Details

According to him, today he had an important conversation with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Tomorrow, the government will present new social solutions – payments to support Ukrainian mothers: these are payments after the birth of a child, and support also in the first years after birth. - said the head of state.

He also said that the government plans to allocate additional funds to support Ukrainian schoolchildren.

For the "Schoolchild's Package" and for free meals in schools from 1st to 4th grades and in frontline areas – from 1st to last grades - Zelenskyy clarified.

He added that tomorrow the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will present all the details of the relevant decisions.

Recall

In Ukraine, they plan to increase payments for childbirth. Thus, bill No. 13295, aimed at increasing the birth rate during the war, has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. It is planned to pay more than 50 thousand hryvnias immediately.

