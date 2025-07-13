US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 16926 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 55390 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 78833 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 99611 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 97384 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 82261 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 222231 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 218092 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 166927 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108274 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
0m/s
43%
752mm
Popular news
Russia launched over 3,000 attack weapons at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyJuly 13, 09:32 AM • 11153 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 14166 views
Musk urges Trump to release Epstein filesJuly 13, 11:20 AM • 7744 views
Ukraine to be hit by heatwave: +35 and more expected in the coming weeksJuly 13, 11:32 AM • 16448 views
Tax office reinstates full fines for RRO from August 1: how much will have to be paid04:54 PM • 6350 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 222239 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 218098 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 201212 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 222078 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 251237 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 14231 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 15012 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 97390 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 67451 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 71400 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

The United States of America will provide Ukraine with a record supply of weapons in the coming days. The US Congress is also preparing to adopt the toughest package of sanctions in the country's history, aimed at those who support Russia.

US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham

In the coming days, the United States of America will provide Ukraine with a record supply of weapons. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated this in an interview with CBS News, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, after several months of US President Donald Trump's attempts to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiate, "a turning point is coming in the issue of Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

I expect that in the coming days, Europe will receive more support for efforts aimed at helping Ukraine. Putin made a mistake here. ... One of Putin's biggest miscalculations is playing with Trump. ... He made a huge mistake. NATO is bigger and stronger, and we are committed to making sure he does not seize Ukraine by force

- said the senator.

Also, according to him, the US Congress is currently on the verge of adopting the toughest package of sanctions in the country's history.

This will give President Trump tools he doesn't have today, literally a sledgehammer. And the main culprits here are China, India, and Brazil. India buys oil from Russia cheaply and resells it. This is disgusting. I spoke with President Trump. Last week he said, "It's time to act." He tried to lure Putin to the negotiating table. But my goal is to end this war, and the only way to end this war is to force the people who support Putin to choose between the American economy and helping Putin

- emphasized the senator.

He urged to await Trump's address tomorrow. Graham noted that he did not want to get ahead of himself, but said that the US would begin selling "a huge amount of weapons that could benefit Ukraine" to European allies.

Recall

According to CBS News, US President Donald Trump is considering approving multi-billion dollar funding for Ukraine for the first time since taking office. It could be aimed at sending a signal to Russia, which has been massively attacking Ukraine with drones and missiles in recent days.

Trump to use his powers to send weapons to Ukraine for the first time - Reuters10.07.25, 23:49 • 4519 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Congress
NATO
Lindsey Graham
Brazil
Donald Trump
India
China
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9