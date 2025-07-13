US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham

In the coming days, the United States of America will provide Ukraine with a record supply of weapons. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated this in an interview with CBS News, as reported by UNN.

According to him, after several months of US President Donald Trump's attempts to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiate, "a turning point is coming in the issue of Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

I expect that in the coming days, Europe will receive more support for efforts aimed at helping Ukraine. Putin made a mistake here. ... One of Putin's biggest miscalculations is playing with Trump. ... He made a huge mistake. NATO is bigger and stronger, and we are committed to making sure he does not seize Ukraine by force - said the senator.

Also, according to him, the US Congress is currently on the verge of adopting the toughest package of sanctions in the country's history.

This will give President Trump tools he doesn't have today, literally a sledgehammer. And the main culprits here are China, India, and Brazil. India buys oil from Russia cheaply and resells it. This is disgusting. I spoke with President Trump. Last week he said, "It's time to act." He tried to lure Putin to the negotiating table. But my goal is to end this war, and the only way to end this war is to force the people who support Putin to choose between the American economy and helping Putin - emphasized the senator.

He urged to await Trump's address tomorrow. Graham noted that he did not want to get ahead of himself, but said that the US would begin selling "a huge amount of weapons that could benefit Ukraine" to European allies.

According to CBS News, US President Donald Trump is considering approving multi-billion dollar funding for Ukraine for the first time since taking office. It could be aimed at sending a signal to Russia, which has been massively attacking Ukraine with drones and missiles in recent days.

