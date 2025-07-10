Trump to use his powers to send weapons to Ukraine for the first time - Reuters

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 14621 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 87448 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 101183 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 54510 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 52118 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 40292 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 79706 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 27792 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31507 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 106849 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.8m/s
67%
744mm
Popular news
Britain announced a major defense deal with Ukraine: includes over 5,000 air defense missilesJuly 10, 11:50 AM • 25358 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 98668 views
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile systemJuly 10, 02:36 PM • 47093 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 67211 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale05:43 PM • 18641 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 67228 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 87452 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 101188 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 98680 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 106849 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale05:43 PM • 18650 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 164686 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 292614 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 470022 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 297374 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Trump to use his powers to send weapons to Ukraine for the first time - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

US President Donald Trump will send weapons to Kyiv for the first time since returning to office, using presidential powers. The value of the weapons could be around $300 million.

Trump to use his powers to send weapons to Ukraine for the first time - Reuters

US President Donald Trump will send weapons to Kyiv for the first time since returning to office, using presidential authority often employed by his predecessor Joe Biden. This was reported by Reuters, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the decision, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that this step indicates Trump's "new interest" in defending Ukraine.

More than three years after Russia's invasion of the neighboring country, Trump's team will identify weapons from US stockpiles for shipment to Ukraine under presidential authority to reduce military resources.

- the publication quotes sources.

According to one of the media's interlocutors, the value of the new weapons provided to Ukraine by Washington could be around $300 million.

"Presidential authority to reduce military resources allows the president to use weapon stockpiles to assist allies in emergencies," the article says.

Recall

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resumption of aid supplies from the US after "very positive and constructive conversations" with Donald Trump. Currently, teams are working to ensure timely delivery of aid to Ukraine.

Trump did not disclose who ordered the halt of arms supplies to Ukraine09.07.25, 21:39 • 1801 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Reuters
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9