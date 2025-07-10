Trump to use his powers to send weapons to Ukraine for the first time - Reuters

US President Donald Trump will send weapons to Kyiv for the first time since returning to office, using presidential authority often employed by his predecessor Joe Biden. This was reported by Reuters, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the decision, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that this step indicates Trump's "new interest" in defending Ukraine.

More than three years after Russia's invasion of the neighboring country, Trump's team will identify weapons from US stockpiles for shipment to Ukraine under presidential authority to reduce military resources. - the publication quotes sources.

According to one of the media's interlocutors, the value of the new weapons provided to Ukraine by Washington could be around $300 million.

"Presidential authority to reduce military resources allows the president to use weapon stockpiles to assist allies in emergencies," the article says.

Recall

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resumption of aid supplies from the US after "very positive and constructive conversations" with Donald Trump. Currently, teams are working to ensure timely delivery of aid to Ukraine.

Trump did not disclose who ordered the halt of arms supplies to Ukraine