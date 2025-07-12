Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on new Patriot systems and missiles for them, as well as drone operations on Russian territory in response to their strikes, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy assured that Kyiv is doing everything to ensure Ukraine receives as many means as possible to shoot down drones and missiles.

We are approaching an agreement, and it will be a multi-level agreement, regarding new Patriot systems and missiles for them. - the President stated.

In addition, according to the Head of State, Ukraine is investing in its own production – primarily drones, including interceptor drones.

We will continue our active drone operations on Russian territory in response to their strikes. And as always, we will act asymmetrically – and this is effective. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The Head of State announced new steps in defense management and increased dynamics in relations with the United States, which may indicate personnel decisions regarding Umerov.