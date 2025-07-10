There is a positive dialogue with Trump regarding Patriot systems, Germany and Norway are ready to pay for three systems - Zelenskyy

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 10006 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 59290 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 75049 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 41037 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 39847 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 33994 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 63527 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 26844 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 30873 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 95626 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.2m/s
54%
743mm
Popular news
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killedJuly 10, 08:58 AM • 51441 views
Britain announced a major defense deal with Ukraine: includes over 5,000 air defense missilesJuly 10, 11:50 AM • 12779 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 74298 views
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile system02:36 PM • 34235 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 41982 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 43120 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 59290 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 75049 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 75419 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 95626 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale05:43 PM • 3216 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 158813 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 287135 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 465027 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 292769 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

There is a positive dialogue with Trump regarding Patriot systems, Germany and Norway are ready to pay for three systems - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

President Zelenskyy reported on a positive dialogue with Trump regarding Patriot systems. Germany and Norway are ready to pay for three Patriot systems for Ukraine.

There is a positive dialogue with Trump regarding Patriot systems, Germany and Norway are ready to pay for three systems - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a positive dialogue with US President Donald Trump regarding the transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine. In particular, Germany and Norway are ready to pay for three Patriot systems for Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

With President Trump, we have a positive dialogue regarding Patriot systems. My request is for 10 Patriot systems… and a corresponding volume of missiles for these systems. Germany is ready to pay… I have agreements with them – 2 systems. Norway is ready to pay, I have bilateral agreements with the Prime Minister, for one system. When we receive a clear answer from the manufacturer of the United States of America's capabilities regarding dates, then other European partners will join. This is currently the financing scheme for Patriot systems 

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukraine understands where the initial funding for the purchase will come from.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has reached agreements with partners regarding the possibility of purchasing a new package of weapons in Europe and the USA. This includes, in particular, air defense systems, missiles for Patriot, artillery, and other types of weapons that will strengthen the Ukrainian army.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Norway
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9