There is a positive dialogue with Trump regarding Patriot systems, Germany and Norway are ready to pay for three systems - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a positive dialogue with US President Donald Trump regarding the transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine. In particular, Germany and Norway are ready to pay for three Patriot systems for Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

With President Trump, we have a positive dialogue regarding Patriot systems. My request is for 10 Patriot systems… and a corresponding volume of missiles for these systems. Germany is ready to pay… I have agreements with them – 2 systems. Norway is ready to pay, I have bilateral agreements with the Prime Minister, for one system. When we receive a clear answer from the manufacturer of the United States of America's capabilities regarding dates, then other European partners will join. This is currently the financing scheme for Patriot systems - said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukraine understands where the initial funding for the purchase will come from.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has reached agreements with partners regarding the possibility of purchasing a new package of weapons in Europe and the USA. This includes, in particular, air defense systems, missiles for Patriot, artillery, and other types of weapons that will strengthen the Ukrainian army.