The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 623 means of destruction: air defense forces shot down 319 "Shaheds" and 25 Kh-101 missiles

Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM • 19480 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 118718 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 134153 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 138359 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 92249 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 80984 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 70804 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62379 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 49468 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38961 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Ukrainian MiG-29 destroyed the last Russian crossing in Zaporizhzhia with two aerial bombsJuly 11, 10:54 PM • 19473 views
Zelenskyy may attend the "Helsinki+50" conference in Finland: Russians also invitedJuly 12, 12:18 AM • 10339 views
Night attack on Ukraine: explosions in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi, air defense operating in KyivJuly 12, 12:46 AM • 5684 views
Kharkiv under attack: the enemy strikes the city with "Shaheds" and KABsJuly 12, 01:59 AM • 8150 views
China's Foreign Minister's statement about not wanting Russia to be defeated in Ukraine contradicts Beijing's public statements - ISW03:23 AM • 15321 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 118709 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 134145 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 150681 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 173760 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 207161 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Sadovyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Lviv
Poland
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 43341 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 49189 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 89504 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 108009 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 68896 views
Mikoyan MiG-29
Buk air defense system
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
B61 nuclear bomb

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 623 means of destruction: air defense forces shot down 319 "Shaheds" and 25 Kh-101 missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

On the night of July 12, Russia attacked Ukraine with 623 aerial assault weapons. Air defense forces shot down 344 targets, including 319 "Shaheds" and 25 Kh-101 missiles.

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 623 means of destruction: air defense forces shot down 319 "Shaheds" and 25 Kh-101 missiles

On the night of July 12, Russia once again attacked Ukraine from the air: the enemy used 623 air attack weapons. Air defense forces shot down 344 targets, and more than two hundred more were lost to radar. This was reported by the Air Defense Forces, writes UNN.

597 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo - RF. (339 - "Shaheds"); 26 X-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region - RF

- the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down 344 enemy air attack weapons:

  • 319 enemy Shahed-type UAVs;
    • 25 X-101 cruise missiles.

      In addition, 258 imitation drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

      One missile and 20 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations, and downed ones falling at 19 locations.

      Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders destroyed over a thousand occupiers and 31 artillery systems in one day12.07.25, 08:00 • 2344 views

      Olga Rozgon

      Olga Rozgon

      War
      Kh-101
      Kursk
      Shahed-136
      Ukraine
