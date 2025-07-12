The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 623 means of destruction: air defense forces shot down 319 "Shaheds" and 25 Kh-101 missiles

On the night of July 12, Russia once again attacked Ukraine from the air: the enemy used 623 air attack weapons. Air defense forces shot down 344 targets, and more than two hundred more were lost to radar. This was reported by the Air Defense Forces, writes UNN.

597 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo - RF. (339 - "Shaheds"); 26 X-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region - RF - the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down 344 enemy air attack weapons:

319 enemy Shahed-type UAVs;

25 X-101 cruise missiles.

In addition, 258 imitation drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

One missile and 20 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations, and downed ones falling at 19 locations.

