Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders destroyed over a thousand occupiers and 31 artillery systems in one day

Kyiv • UNN

614 views

 • 614 views

On July 11, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 31 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.07.25 amount to 1,032,690 personnel.

Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders destroyed over a thousand occupiers and 31 artillery systems in one day

On July 11, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 31 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1032690 (+1070) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11013 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22980 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 30194 (+31)
          • MLRS ‒ 1437 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1193 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 45248 (+245)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3459 (+14)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 54822 (+90)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3929 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
