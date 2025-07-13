EU population grew to 450 million: fourth consecutive year of growth - Eurostat data

In the countries of the European Union, the population has been growing for the fourth consecutive year. As of the beginning of 2025, more than 450 million people were counted, UNN reports with reference to Eurostat.

Details

The population of EU countries increased by 1,070,702 people compared to 2024. This is explained by increased migration movements after the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, according to Eurostat data, over the past decades, the growth of the EU population has gradually slowed down. In the period from 2005 to 2024, the population of European Union countries increased by approximately 0.9 million people per year.

Since 2012, the negative natural population growth in the EU has exceeded the positive net migration growth. The most densely populated EU countries are Germany (19% of the EU population), France (15%), and Italy (13%).

Recently, population decline was recorded in 8 EU countries. Among them, it is most observed in Latvia, Hungary, Poland, and Estonia.

Recall

In February 2025, the number of people who applied for asylum for the first time in the EU decreased by 23% compared to last year.