EU population grew to 450 million: fourth consecutive year of growth - Eurostat data

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 15222 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 50637 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 75908 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 96761 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 94362 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 81737 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 220235 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 216447 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 166638 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108246 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1.7m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
Defense Forces shot down 20 enemy UAVs in various parts of Ukraine, dozens of decoy drones also lostJuly 13, 07:38 AM • 10019 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 13098 views
Russia launched over 3,000 attack weapons at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyJuly 13, 09:32 AM • 8440 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 11587 views
Ukraine to be hit by heatwave: +35 and more expected in the coming weeks11:32 AM • 14350 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 220235 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 216447 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 199592 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 220642 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 249945 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 11662 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 13180 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 94363 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 66928 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 70887 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

EU population grew to 450 million: fourth consecutive year of growth - Eurostat data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

As of early 2025, the EU population exceeded 450 million, an increase of 1.07 million over the year. The growth is driven by migration after the COVID-19 pandemic, although the overall growth rate is slowing down.

EU population grew to 450 million: fourth consecutive year of growth - Eurostat data

In the countries of the European Union, the population has been growing for the fourth consecutive year. As of the beginning of 2025, more than 450 million people were counted, UNN reports with reference to Eurostat.

Details

The population of EU countries increased by 1,070,702 people compared to 2024. This is explained by increased migration movements after the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, according to Eurostat data, over the past decades, the growth of the EU population has gradually slowed down. In the period from 2005 to 2024, the population of European Union countries increased by approximately 0.9 million people per year.

Since 2012, the negative natural population growth in the EU has exceeded the positive net migration growth. The most densely populated EU countries are Germany (19% of the EU population), France (15%), and Italy (13%).

Recently, population decline was recorded in 8 EU countries. Among them, it is most observed in Latvia, Hungary, Poland, and Estonia.

Recall

In February 2025, the number of people who applied for asylum for the first time in the EU decreased by 23% compared to last year.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Latvia
European Union
France
Italy
Germany
Hungary
Estonia
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9