Tax office reinstates full fines for RRO from August 1: how much will have to be paid

In Ukraine, starting from August 1 of this year, full fines will be paid for violations of the requirements for the use of RRO/PRRO. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Details

At the beginning of August, the transitional period ends, during which a reduced amount of fines for violating the relevant legislation was in effect. This amount was established in 2023 after the controlling bodies' right to fully apply penalties was renewed. At that time, the state temporarily reduced the amount of fines to 25% and 50% to adapt businesses to the new conditions: this concerned violations of the requirements of paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine No. 265/95-VR.

From now on, these relaxations will lose their force, and fines for non-use of RRO and non-issuance of checks will be collected in full.

100% – of the cost of goods (works, services) for the first violation;

150% – of the cost for each subsequent violation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that changes to the Tax Code came into force in Ukraine. They exempt mobilized individual entrepreneurs from paying taxes and submitting reports during their service.