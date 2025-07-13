Tax office reinstates full fines for RRO from August 1: how much will have to be paid

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 15228 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 50654 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 75921 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 96774 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 94374 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 81740 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 220241 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 216453 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 166638 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108246 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1.7m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
Defense Forces shot down 20 enemy UAVs in various parts of Ukraine, dozens of decoy drones also lostJuly 13, 07:38 AM • 10019 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 13098 views
Russia launched over 3,000 attack weapons at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyJuly 13, 09:32 AM • 8440 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 11587 views
Ukraine to be hit by heatwave: +35 and more expected in the coming weeksJuly 13, 11:32 AM • 14350 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 220241 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 216453 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 199597 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 220648 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 249950 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 11670 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 13187 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 94374 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 66928 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 70887 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Tax office reinstates full fines for RRO from August 1: how much will have to be paid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

From August 1, the full amount of fines for violations of RRO/PRRO use will be reinstated in Ukraine. The transitional period with reduced fines, established in 2023, is coming to an end.

Tax office reinstates full fines for RRO from August 1: how much will have to be paid

In Ukraine, starting from August 1 of this year, full fines will be paid for violations of the requirements for the use of RRO/PRRO. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Details

At the beginning of August, the transitional period ends, during which a reduced amount of fines for violating the relevant legislation was in effect. This amount was established in 2023 after the controlling bodies' right to fully apply penalties was renewed. At that time, the state temporarily reduced the amount of fines to 25% and 50% to adapt businesses to the new conditions: this concerned violations of the requirements of paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine No. 265/95-VR.

From now on, these relaxations will lose their force, and fines for non-use of RRO and non-issuance of checks will be collected in full.

  • 100% – of the cost of goods (works, services) for the first violation;
    • 150% – of the cost for each subsequent violation.

      Recall

      Earlier, UNN reported that changes to the Tax Code came into force in Ukraine. They exempt mobilized individual entrepreneurs from paying taxes and submitting reports during their service.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyEconomy
      State Tax Service of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9