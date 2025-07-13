A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20 13 July 2025

The week of July 14-20 will be influenced by the waning Moon, stationary and retrograde Mercury, as well as the Days of Light on July 18-19. What awaits us during this period - specifically for UNN readers, professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko shared.

"We are entering the period of the waning Moon — this is always a signal: it's time to finish, not to start. And in this lies great power," Bazylenko noted.

Stationary and Retrograde Mercury

On July 16 and 17, Mercury pauses its movement, preparing to turn in the opposite direction.

"These are the most 'stuck' days. Important: do not schedule negotiations, important meetings, or launches — everything will be slowed down or postponed.

But despite the external delay, the Moon forms harmonious configurations on these days, so this is an excellent time for:

• self-analysis;

• inner cleansing;

• working with emotions;

• comprehending what has long required attention," the astrologer noted.

From July 18 to August 11, Mercury will be retrograde.

Its movement occurs in the sign of Leo, which introduces particular difficulties in:

• communication;

• performances;

• creative projects;

• working with the public and media.

"Technology may malfunction, releases may be delayed, decisions may be held up," Bazylenko noted.

But this period is ideal for:

• completing old tasks;

• communicating with those with whom it was difficult to find common ground for a long time;

• reviewing educational material;

• reading postponed books;

• inner deepening and restoration.

July 18–19 — Days of Light

These are special days — the Sun connects with the White Moon. Such an aspect occurs only once a year and gives a true feeling of upliftment.

This time supports:

• prayer;

• meditation;

• обращения to higher powers;

• deep conversations with oneself.

"People with an open soul, those who strive for good, can receive unexpected help, clarity, blessing.

And those who act dishonestly or destructively — may face the consequences of their actions," the astrologer said.

Situation in the country: tense mundane aspect

"In Ukraine's horoscope, a very dangerous astrological period has begun:

Uranus at the beginning of this month formed a tense aspect to the country's Sun, and the Sun is the government, the president, the leader of the nation.

This aspect is active from mid-July to early August, and then will repeat at the end of the year and in the spring of 2026.

It indicates serious challenges in state governance, possible crises or turning points," Bazylenko stated.

What can happen with such an aspect:

1. Change of government:

• resignation or removal of high-ranking officials;

• danger to the country's leader;

• pressure from the people or the international community.

2. Attempted reforms or control:

• revision of the Constitution;

• strengthening control or, conversely, attempts at reforms;

• dissolution of parliament.

3. Mass movements:

• protests, civic energy;

• search for new governance models;

• exacerbation of public dialogue.

4. International influence

• pressure, sanctions or intervention;

• or, conversely, strong and unexpected support for Ukraine from allies.

Conclusion: This week is not for a breakthrough, but for awareness, completion, and quiet. We are going through an internal restructuring, and if we listen to ourselves, we will emerge stronger. Life speaks softly. And it is in this quiet that new light is born - the astrologer noted.

Horoscope for the Zodiac signs for the week of July 14 to 20, 2025

ARIES

Don't rush. Your actions will only be effective when there is inner quiet behind them. The end of the week will bring clarity — now it's important to stop and think.

TAURUS

Listen to your loved ones. It is through conversations, emotions, simple words — that you will understand the main thing. Your heart feels more than you think.

GEMINI

Your ideas are worth attention, but not everyone is ready to hear them. Give them time to mature. Closer to the weekend, you will receive a sign that you are moving in the right direction.

CANCER

Your week. But don't be afraid to finish something that has been holding you back for a long time. In this lies your freedom. Your tenderness is not weakness, but strength.

LEO

You want to be bright — but now it's better to take a step back. Your light won't disappear. Just allow yourself to be silent where you are used to speaking.

VIRGO

Your order is your support. But now it's important not only to clean externally, but also internally. Give yourself time for emotional cleansing.

LIBRA

Seek balance not in others, but in yourself. If something is shaking — it's not always about you. Just maintain balance, without getting involved in unnecessary things.

SCORPIO

Time to remember what you really want. Your energy is scattered on those who don't deserve it. Take yourself back.

SAGITTARIUS

Your movement this week is not forward, but inward. It seems like you are standing still, but in reality, you are growing from within. Allow yourself a pause.

CAPRICORN

Not everything is solved by willpower. There are things that require acceptance, not control. Let them flow.

AQUARIUS

There will be a lot of information, but not all of it is yours. Filter who to trust. Your body is the best navigator.

PISCES

This week will open your heart, but it can also hurt. Don't hide, just be gentle — and wise at the same time.