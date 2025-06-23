Moonlight for improved space measurements: NASA developing innovative Arcstone instrument

NASA will soon launch a unique instrument called Arcstone to improve the quality of data from Earth observation sensors in orbit.

NASA is preparing to launch Arcstone, an innovative space instrument that will use light reflected from the Moon to calibrate Earth observation sensors.

Currently, orbital sensors are calibrated by comparing collected data with known sources such as the Sun or the Earth's surface. However, the atmosphere introduces variables that can affect accuracy.

Arcstone, by observing the Moon directly from space, is expected to eliminate atmospheric interference. This will allow for more reliable and universal measurements.

One of the most difficult tasks in remote sensing from space is to achieve the necessary accuracy in calibrating instruments in orbit. - says Konstantin Lukashin, lead researcher of the Arcstone mission and physicist at the Langley Research Center.

The Moon is an excellent and accessible calibration source outside the Earth's atmosphere. The light reflected from the Moon is extremely stable and can be measured with a very high level of detail.

The goal of Arcstone is to improve the accuracy of lunar calibration to enhance the quality of space remote sensing data for future generations.

NASA's Arcstone mission will be launched in late June aboard a small CubeSat satellite.

During its planned six-month mission, Arcstone will use a spectrometer – a scientific instrument that measures and analyzes light by separating it into its constituent wavelengths, or spectrum – to measure the spectral reflectance of the Moon.

