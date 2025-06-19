Global sea level is rising twice as fast as in the last century - study

Global sea levels are now rising twice as fast as they did in the 20th century, according to a new large-scale scientific report.

This is reported by UNN, citing Sky News.

Details

The report indicates that from 2019 to 2025, sea levels rose by 4.3 mm annually, whereas at the beginning of the 20th century, this figure was only 1.8 mm per year. The main reason is the rapid melting of glaciers and thermal expansion of the oceans due to global warming.

"We are seeing a clear and consistent picture that the situation is worsening" - emphasized one of the lead authors of the study, Professor Piers Forster.

"What is alarming is that we know that sea-level rise in response to climate change happens relatively slowly, which means we have already locked in further growth for years to come" - noted Dutch researcher Aimée Slangen.

Background

The report, prepared by a team of scientists led by Forster, covers ten key indicators of climate change, most of which are negative, with accelerating rates.

Specifically, sea levels are rising at an average of 0.27°C per decade. Over the last century, ocean levels have risen by approximately 21–24 cm.

We remind you

Warming waters in Antarctica have caused sea levels to rise in the Atlantic.

Extreme weather events have become more frequent due to climate change – according to NASA research.