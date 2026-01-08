Massive attack on Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia leads to power outages and water shortages

On the night of Thursday, January 8, the enemy massively attacked Dnipro and the region. Zaporizhzhia is also under attack. This was reported by UNN correspondents.

Details

Most consumers in the region currently have no electricity or water supply.

In turn, Ukrenergo reported that the enemy carried out a massive drone attack on the energy infrastructure of several regions. As a result, most consumers in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, including the regional centers, were de-energized.

Emergency recovery work in the regions affected by the attack will begin as soon as the security situation allows. The primary task of energy workers is to power critical infrastructure. - the message says.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that the situation in the Inhulets and part of the Metalurhiinyi districts of the city is "very difficult."

Energy workers are working, but when the electricity supply will be restored is currently unclear. We are holding water in the system on generators, but there will not be enough pressure for the upper floors. Therefore, I ask you to collect it on the lower ones. Regarding heat supply. Restoration is underway, it will be opened in quarters, as before the New Year. Simultaneously with the elimination of accidents. Hospitals are working on generators. - Vilkul reported.

Meanwhile, due to the massive power outage in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, mobile communication is operating in emergency mode. Base stations have been switched to batteries – they will last for approximately 8 hours. Residents are asked to use communication only when necessary, if possible, switch to national roaming and messengers.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, noted in this regard that this is "deliberate terror of the civilian population, an attempt to create a humanitarian catastrophe."

"Russia demonstrates unwillingness to end the war and disrespect for Trump's peace plan," Kovalenko added.

Recall

In many districts of Dnipro, electricity supply disappeared, and in some places, water supply was absent. According to Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, there are currently no forecasts regarding the restoration of energy supply.

Trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions switch to backup diesel traction