Trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions switch to backup diesel traction

All trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are switching to backup thermal traction. This was reported by the head of the OMA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, signaling and communication facilities in the region are powered by backup power, and train stations are also powered by generators.

At the Invincibility Points, not only hot tea is traditionally available, but also charging and uninterrupted communication via Starlink. - Fedorov said.

He clarified that trains are departing with controlled delays under backup diesel locomotives:

734 Kyiv — Dnipro

37 Zaporizhzhia — Kyiv

119 Dnipro — Kholm

79 Dnipro — Lviv

The head of the OMA added that the movement of Dnipro City Express trains will also be established under thermal traction tomorrow.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that air raid sirens were not heard in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia due to a total blackout. The head of the Zaporizhzhia OMA, Ivan Fedorov, said that due to the enemy attack on Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia region, electricity supply restrictions are in effect: water supply and hospitals have been switched to generator power, and critical infrastructure is functioning.

