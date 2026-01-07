Trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions switch to backup diesel traction

$42.560.14
Exclusive
04:27 PM • 10171 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM • 15096 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 13582 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 16692 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 20879 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 27532 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 25815 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 27170 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 19534 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 17943 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Exclusives
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 25808 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 20759 views
US Marines seize Russian tanker "Marinera" - ReutersJanuary 7, 01:09 PM • 6222 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 8608 views
Trump claims Russia would have seized Ukraine without his interventionJanuary 7, 03:10 PM • 5336 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 20820 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 25871 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 27537 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 71748 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 109203 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 8694 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 40389 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 60098 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 102453 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 93898 views
Trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions switch to backup diesel traction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

All trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions have been switched to backup diesel traction. Signaling and communication systems are powered by backup sources, and railway stations are supplied with electricity from generators.

Trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions switch to backup diesel traction

All trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are switching to backup thermal traction. This was reported by the head of the OMA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, signaling and communication facilities in the region are powered by backup power, and train stations are also powered by generators.

At the Invincibility Points, not only hot tea is traditionally available, but also charging and uninterrupted communication via Starlink.

- Fedorov said.

He clarified that trains are departing with controlled delays under backup diesel locomotives:

  • 734 Kyiv — Dnipro
    • 37 Zaporizhzhia — Kyiv
      • 119 Dnipro — Kholm
        • 79 Dnipro — Lviv

          The head of the OMA added that the movement of Dnipro City Express trains will also be established under thermal traction tomorrow.

          Recall

          Earlier, it was reported that air raid sirens were not heard in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia due to a total blackout. The head of the Zaporizhzhia OMA, Ivan Fedorov, said that due to the enemy attack on Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia region, electricity supply restrictions are in effect: water supply and hospitals have been switched to generator power, and critical infrastructure is functioning.

          Due to deteriorating weather, unscheduled power outages are possible starting tomorrow - Svyrydenko07.01.26, 22:16 • 1352 views

