Mars will raise family issues: horoscope for all zodiac signs for January 6-12

We are still in the period of Mars retrograde, but now it is moving into the constellation of Cancer, which means that the main will be family issues and relationships with relatives. What awaits representatives of each of the signs of the Zodiac in the period from January 6-12, especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

There will be important changes this week as retrograde Mars enters Cancer and will remain there until February 25. Mars is softer in this position than in the fire sign of Leo. He will again bring up family issues, including burning problems, relationships with relatives, and inheritance issues. We will have a chance to work through mistakes and resolve tense moments - told the astrologer.

However, as Ksenia Basilenko clarifies, Mars in Cancer tends to be capricious, emotional and intolerant of others. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to working on yourself and strengthening family relationships.

"The energy of Mars in Cancer will also affect the themes of homeland and territorial integrity. During this period, there may be opportunities to fight for the return of lost territories," the astrologer believes.

Despite the softness of Mars in Cancer, according to the astrologer, this influence will not manifest immediately, as Mars' opposition to Pluto will continue at the beginning of the week, creating a tense and tense atmosphere. This opposition will intensify by the Full Moon on January 14, which will add drama and may exacerbate conflicts.

"Special attention should be paid to Monday and Tuesday, when the Moon forms sharp aspects to the opposition of Mars and Pluto. Also, the beginning of the week will be marked by a hard aspect to Neptune and Mercury, which can make us inattentive and forgetful. Be careful on the roads and in matters that require concentration," warns Kseniya Basilenko.

From January 8, Mercury will move into Capricorn, which will make our thinking more logical, structured and balanced. This is a good time to plan and make decisions based on common sense and practicality.

"Venus, which entered the sign of Pisces last weekend, will enhance softness and sensuality in relationships. This position of Venus favors romance, falling in love, and deep emotional interaction. This period will be especially fortunate for creative people who can find inspiration and express their feelings through art.

The whole week will be filled with family energies. This is a great time to take care of loved ones, give them attention and spend time together. Opportunities to build relationships with family and friends will depend on our willingness to work on ourselves and be tolerant.

Let this week be a time of strengthening the family, harmony in relationships and realizing the importance of loved ones in our lives!" - said the astrologer.

Aries

This week will be very promising for you, especially in career. Here you have an opportunity to realize the most ambitious plans. The main thing is your determination. But you should be careful in your relationships with loved ones, as emotional wounds are possible.

Taurus

For Taurus, this week will be a time to implement stable and proven ideas. Opportunities for career growth and improved financial performance are obvious, but do not forget about the need to carefully weigh each step. In relationships with loved ones it will be important to maintain harmony, avoiding unnecessary disputes.

Gemini

This week will be full of indecision and doubt for you. It may be difficult for you to make decisions, especially in matters that require a quick response. It is important to remember that you should not be in a hurry - the decision will come in its own time. There may also be difficulties with finances if you ogle at ventures. Be patient and expect a profit or bonus by the end of the week. This week is good for long-distance travel and traveling.

Cancer

This week you need to revisit family matters, especially in marriage. You will have to deal with a topic that has been on your heart and in your relationships with loved ones for a long time. There will be a very emotional atmosphere around, and it is important to control your sensitivity so as not to aggravate tense moments. Instead of resolving things hastily, try to show patience and understanding. This is a good time to work on yourself and bring balance.

Leo

This week you will be able to feel inner relief, due to the fact that you will have more calmness and confidence. And this will have a positive effect on the solution of your issues, especially in work. It is now actively put your plans into practice. Your diligence will give excellent fruits and the approval of the leadership.

Virgo

This week will be busy and active for you. You will have a lot of tasks and works in which you will have to pay attention to both details and look comprehensively. It is important that you do not overload yourself. A situation may arise where you will have to make a choice between personal desires and forced obligations. Listen to yourself to find harmony between responsibilities and relaxation.

Libra

For Libra, this week will be filled with harmony and positive mood. You will feel inspired and want to establish contact with loved ones and colleagues. This is a good moment to strengthen communication, improve the atmosphere in the family and among friends.

However, be careful in financial matters. You should not rush into major purchases, especially if they entail long-term commitments. In this period, it is better to focus on stability and confidence in the future.

Scorpio

This week will be full of communication, learning and new contacts for you. There may be new relationships, both personal and professional. Be open to new ideas and opportunities, but check information carefully to avoid misunderstandings. It is important to be flexible and tolerant in communication, especially with those who may have an opposing opinion.

Sagittarius

For you, this week may bring an improvement in your financial situation. There are probabilities of business development or finding additional sources of income. The main thing is to focus on planning and implementing your ideas without opening up opportunities for growth. This is a good moment for long-term financial investments and stability.

Capricorn

This week is important for you to focus on yourself and your issues. This is a good time to work on your image, revise your personal goals. The priority for you now should be a good mood. Try to pay as much attention to yourself as possible, build your inner confidence and decide what is really important to you.

Aquarius

This week it is important for you to sort out your inner world. Solitude and tranquility remain the key factors of harmony. Otherwise, you may feel tense and irritable, which may be the reason for your erroneous actions in the future. Try to find time for rest and reflection, as well as spiritual development.

Pisces

This week will be important for you to advance your projects and realized plans. Expect support from others and like-minded people, meetings with friends will help you feel protection and understanding. And, most importantly, do not put off everything you have planned for later, otherwise you will miss your chance.