Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham

U.S. President Donald Trump will support new sanctions against Russia. Senator Lindsey Graham of the Republican Party stated this on ABC News, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the senator noted, Trump will consider this issue after the July holidays. These sanctions include duties for countries that purchase goods from Russia.

Graham stated that he had a conversation with Trump and emphasized the need to impose sanctions against Russia. For countries that do not support Ukraine, 500% tariffs will also be introduced, he added.

When asked by the host whether Trump was ready to sign the sanctions bill, Graham replied that "everything is going well."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the European Union approved the extension of existing sanctions against Russia. This happened amid disputes over the 18th package of sanctions, which includes restrictions on pipelines and imports of Russian fuel: Hungary and Slovakia oppose it.