02:43 PM
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham

Kyiv • UNN

 6898 views

US President Donald Trump will support new sanctions against Russia, which provide for tariffs for countries that buy goods from the Russian Federation. Senator Lindsey Graham discussed this issue with Trump, noting that everything is going well for the bill to be signed.

U.S. President Donald Trump will support new sanctions against Russia. Senator Lindsey Graham of the Republican Party stated this on ABC News, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the senator noted, Trump will consider this issue after the July holidays. These sanctions include duties for countries that purchase goods from Russia.

Graham stated that he had a conversation with Trump and emphasized the need to impose sanctions against Russia. For countries that do not support Ukraine, 500% tariffs will also be introduced, he added.

When asked by the host whether Trump was ready to sign the sanctions bill, Graham replied that "everything is going well."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the European Union approved the extension of existing sanctions against Russia. This happened amid disputes over the 18th package of sanctions, which includes restrictions on pipelines and imports of Russian fuel: Hungary and Slovakia oppose it.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
