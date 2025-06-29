Azerbaijan canceled all cultural events with the participation of the Russian Federation: what is the reason?

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16024 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 92109 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 99833 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 61560 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 84724 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 139228 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 183162 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 87765 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 235328 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 58166 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.3m/s
65%
746mm
Popular news
A lavender field has bloomed in the Desnianskyi district of KyivJune 29, 04:41 AM • 32548 views
Enemy attack on Lviv region: part of Drohobych without electricityJune 29, 07:19 AM • 26295 views
US Senate backed Trump's tax law. Elon Musk criticized itJune 29, 07:28 AM • 32112 views
Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces answered whether the Defense Forces are withdrawing from Kamyanske08:36 AM • 26183 views
Russia directly threatens our lives in Germany – Foreign Minister10:25 AM • 31884 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 92109 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 183163 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 175001 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 235328 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 168662 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every day11:06 AM • 14042 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood Bowl09:35 AM • 14101 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 99796 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 34457 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 43726 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Azerbaijan canceled all cultural events with the participation of the Russian Federation: what is the reason?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan canceled all Russian cultural events due to attacks on Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan demands an investigation into this case, which led to the death and detention of compatriots.

Azerbaijan canceled all cultural events with the participation of the Russian Federation: what is the reason?

Azerbaijan has canceled all cultural and mass events involving Russia due to the attack on Azerbaijanis in the city of Yekaterinburg. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Given the deliberate and extrajudicial killings and acts of violence committed by Russian law enforcement agencies against Azerbaijanis due to their ethnicity in the Yekaterinburg region of the Russian Federation, and the fact that such cases have recently become systematic, cultural events planned in Azerbaijan by Russia and state and private enterprises, including concerts, festivals, performances, exhibitions, etc., are being canceled.

- the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan also made a statement regarding the attacks on Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg.

We express deep concern regarding the searches conducted by the Federal Security Service of Russia in the homes of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg on the morning of June 27, resulting in the deaths of our compatriots, serious injuries to some, and the detention of 9 people. We expect the Russian side to conduct an urgent investigation into this incident and to bring those responsible for this unacceptable violence to justice as soon as possible.

- the ministry emphasized.

Recall

The Azerbaijani authorities announced the termination of the activities of the Rossotrudnichestvo agency on the territory of the republic due to violations of the country's legislation and lack of registration.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCultureNews of the World
Azerbaijan
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9