Azerbaijan canceled all cultural events with the participation of the Russian Federation: what is the reason?

Azerbaijan has canceled all cultural and mass events involving Russia due to the attack on Azerbaijanis in the city of Yekaterinburg. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Given the deliberate and extrajudicial killings and acts of violence committed by Russian law enforcement agencies against Azerbaijanis due to their ethnicity in the Yekaterinburg region of the Russian Federation, and the fact that such cases have recently become systematic, cultural events planned in Azerbaijan by Russia and state and private enterprises, including concerts, festivals, performances, exhibitions, etc., are being canceled. - the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan also made a statement regarding the attacks on Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg.

We express deep concern regarding the searches conducted by the Federal Security Service of Russia in the homes of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg on the morning of June 27, resulting in the deaths of our compatriots, serious injuries to some, and the detention of 9 people. We expect the Russian side to conduct an urgent investigation into this incident and to bring those responsible for this unacceptable violence to justice as soon as possible. - the ministry emphasized.

Recall

The Azerbaijani authorities announced the termination of the activities of the Rossotrudnichestvo agency on the territory of the republic due to violations of the country's legislation and lack of registration.