Fell into private property: unexploded Russian UAV found in Kharkiv

On Sunday, June 29, in Kharkiv, the owner of a private household discovered a Russian UAV of the "Molniya-2" type. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as transmitted by UNN.

Details

As the official noted, the enemy drone did not detonate. Explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the State Emergency Service neutralized the dangerous find. There were no damages or casualties.

He did not provide any other details.

Recall

In the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian drone hit a civilian car, a VAZ with a trailer, carrying two civilian men. This happened on the road between the settlements of Prykolotne and Vilkhuvatka: one person died, and another was injured.

UNN also reported that Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi refuted information about a UAV falling in the city center on June 29. He said that the photo published on social networks was old and was taken at an exhibition.