Ukraine began producing "LEGIT" combat robots for defense needs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

Ukraine has launched mass production of "LEGIT" combat robots, developed by the HUR MOD (Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense). These robots perform reconnaissance, logistical, and fire support tasks for the Defense Forces.

Ukraine began producing "LEGIT" combat robots for defense needs

Ukraine has begun producing combat robots "LEGIT"; employees of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine worked on their development. This was reported by UNN with reference to the DIU Legion.

Details

The "LEGIT" ground robotic systems were developed jointly by operators and engineers of the UAV CYCLONE group in cooperation with DIU Legion Support engineers. They perform reconnaissance tasks, deliver cargo and ammunition, evacuate the wounded, and provide fire support for the actions of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

We unite the best people to solve the most complex tasks

- emphasized the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Recall

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov stated that Ukraine has developed a plan for systemic long-range operations and contracted several tens of thousands of long-range drones. This allows for high-precision strikes on important targets in Russian territory.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarTechnologies
Rustem Umerov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
