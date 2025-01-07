Ukraine's international reserves increased by 8% in 2024 - NBU

In 2024, Ukraine's international reserves grew by 8% and amounted to $43.8 billion as of January 1, 2025, according to preliminary data. This is reported by the NBU, UNN writes.

Details

In 2024, Ukraine received strong global financial support - about $42 billion. In addition, the country received more than USD 3.5 billion. The country received more than $3.5 billion through the placement of foreign currency government bonds.

In particular, we succeeded:

to compensate for the country's payments for servicing and repayment of the public debt in foreign currency (USD 6.7 billion) and payments to the International Monetary Fund (USD 3.4 billion);

to offset the NBU's net interventions in foreign currency sales (USD 34.8 billion), which were made to compensate for the structural deficit in the foreign exchange market and smooth out excessive exchange rate fluctuations in the context of managed exchange rate flexibility;

increase international reserves to a level sufficient to continue to maintain exchange rate stability.

In addition, it is reported that international reserves grew by 9.7% in December.

