Consumer inflation accelerated sharply in November: the NBU named the reasons

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 43029 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126320 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133994 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133457 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170068 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110446 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104433 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113942 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93327 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129457 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128131 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91803 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101011 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145558 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170070 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163352 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191125 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180367 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128131 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129457 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142567 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134219 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151427 views
Consumer inflation accelerated sharply in November: the NBU named the reasons

Consumer inflation accelerated sharply in November: the NBU named the reasons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22651 views

Consumer inflation in November 2024 rose to 11.2%, exceeding the NBU's forecast indicators. The main factors were food and administrative inflation, as well as the rise in prices of non-food goods.

Consumer inflation accelerated rapidly in November 2024 and exceeded the forecast trajectory. This is stated in the macroeconomic and monetary review of the NBU, reports UNN.

Details

"Consumer inflation accelerated rapidly to 11.2% in November and exceeded the trajectory of the forecast published in the Inflation Report for October 2024. The main driver of price growth remained food inflation. Administrative inflation also continued to accelerate", reports the NBU.

Image

It is noted that core inflation in November rose to 9.3% due to the rapid rise in prices of processed food products, further growth in business costs for energy supply and labor compensation.

The NBU points out that in November, food inflation continued to accelerate rapidly due to lower supply of certain agricultural crops, as well as livestock products, which led to an increase in prices for raw food products.

Prices for non-food goods also accelerated their growth, primarily under the influence of the exchange rate factor. This likely also affected the slowdown in the decline in prices for clothing and footwear. Financial services and communication services, education, culture and recreation, restaurants and hotels, and personal care services became more expensive faster due to increased production costs.

However, in November, there was a slowdown in the growth of fuel prices, which is primarily due to the downward dynamics of global oil prices and the preservation of restrained demand. At the same time, alcoholic and tobacco products became more expensive rapidly, including under the influence of exchange rate effects in previous months and the fight against shadow production.

In addition, the expected increase in excise taxes on tobacco products from January 1, 2025 could also have motivated manufacturers and importers to raise prices in advance. The growth of prices for pharmaceutical products, medical goods and equipment accelerated. As before, administrative inflation was constrained by the moratorium on raising tariffs for certain housing and communal services for the population.

Reminder

The IMF has updated the baseline scenario for Ukraine, forecasting GDP growth of 4% in 2024. The Fund expects the war to end by the end of 2025 and a gradual normalization of economic indicators.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

